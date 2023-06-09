Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Iron Sheik, former professional wrestler, dies at 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of former professional wrestler, The Iron Sheik. The announcement of his death was made through his Twitter page on Wednesday morning. He was 81 years old.

Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri in Iran, The Sheik came to prominence in the United States in 1979 with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), known as the World Wrestling Federation at the time. He was a mainstay of professional wrestling during the 1980s and developed a fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan, and later Sgt. Slaughter. In 2005, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

More recently, The Iron Sheik’s Twitter account, @the_ironsheik, gained hundreds of thousands of followers who enjoyed reading his often profane reactions, usually in capital letters and utilizing the word “JABRONI.”

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl. The couple had a strong bond that provided him with the strength to face the challenges of life. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marissa, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2003. For his surviving children Tanya, Nikki, and son-in-law Eddie, The Iron Sheik was not just a wrestling icon, but also a loving and dedicated father.

“To his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his larger-than-life presence, we offer our deepest condolences,” the announcement said. “May you find solace in the knowledge that The Iron Sheik’s legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated. Rest in peace, dear Sheik, and thank you for the memories.”

The WWE also expressed their condolences on Twitter, saying, “WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

The Iron Sheik’s Legacy

The Iron Sheik’s legacy will forever be remembered in the wrestling world. He was one of the most iconic wrestlers of the 1980s, and his rivalry with Hulk Hogan was legendary. Hogan himself paid tribute to The Iron Sheik on Twitter, saying, “RIP my brother, one love, one wrestler to another.”

But The Iron Sheik’s legacy extends beyond the wrestling ring. In recent years, he became a social media sensation, with his Twitter account gaining hundreds of thousands of followers. His profanity-laced tweets and use of the word “JABRONI” became his trademark, and he remained a beloved figure to fans of all ages.

But to his family, The Iron Sheik was much more than a wrestler or a social media star. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. His legacy will live on through his family and the memories he created in the wrestling world and beyond.

Conclusion

The Iron Sheik’s death is a loss to the wrestling world and to his many fans around the world. His legacy as one of the most iconic wrestlers of the 1980s and a social media sensation will be remembered for years to come. But to his family, he was much more than a wrestler or a social media star. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : Cameron Kiszla

Source Link :The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 81 | KOLR/