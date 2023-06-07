Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hossein Kosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as The Iron Sheik, passed away on June 7th at the age of 81. Vaziri was born in 1942 in Damghan, Semnan Province of Iran and made a name for himself early on as an amateur wrestler and bodyguard for Shah Mohammad Reza. He competed for a spot on the 1968 Iranian Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team and caught the eye of AWA promoter Verne Gagne and Billy Robinson, who invited him to train for professional wrestling.

In 1979, Vaziri made his way to the WWWF, where he wrestled against the likes of champion Bob Backlund, former champion Bruno Sammartino, and Chief Jay Strongbow. After stops in the NWA, Mid-South Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling, Vaziri returned to the WWF, which was now the WWE, in 1983. He shocked the world by ending the reign of Bob Backlund in Madison Square Garden in New York City, becoming The Iron Sheik, the Iranian heel that Americans loved to hate.

Hulk Hogan, substituting for an “injured” Bob Backlund at The Garden, defeated The Iron Sheik in a memorable match for the WWF heavyweight title on January 23, 1984, creating the birth of “Hulkamania.” The Sheik moved on to team Nikolai Volkoff and manager “Classy” Freddie Blassie to capture the WWF tag team championship from opponents Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham at the first WrestleMania pay-per-view vent in 1985.

Vaziri left the WWF in 1987 after being pulled over by New Jersey police traveling with colleague Hacksaw Jim Duggan to a show. Both of them were under the influence of marijuana and cocaine, which led to one year of probation for Vaziri as well as his release from the WWE. Duggan was temporarily released from the company.

In 1991, The Iron Sheik returned to the WWE as Colonel Mustafa, a supporter of former fan favorite turned Iraqi sympathizer, Sgt. Slaughter. It was his last prominent role in the WWE. Later, after his retirement, he gained a social media cult following with his colorful and wacky rants on Twitter.

The Iranian Legend: The Iron Sheik Story documentary in 2013 produced by Vaziri’s managers Page and Jian Magen helped shed some light on his personal life, including his marriage to Caryl J. Peterson in March 1976, which produced three children. One child, Marissa, at 26 was murdered by her boyfriend Charles Warren Reynolds in May 2003. The incident helped spiral Vaziri into the dependency of crack cocaine, and his wife left him in 2007 before conditionally returning.

As the ultimate anti-American villain in pro wrestling, The Iron Sheik battled heroes Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Sgt. Slaughter along the way to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. Vaziri was proud of his home country of Iran at all stages of his career. He will be remembered as a legend of the sport, and his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Iron Sheik.

