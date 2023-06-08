Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Legend, Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tribute to The Iron Sheik: WWE Legend Passes Away at 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its greatest stars, The Iron Sheik. Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, The Iron Sheik passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at the age of 81. Although the cause of death has not been announced, his legacy and impact on the world of professional wrestling will never be forgotten.

A Devoted Family Man

In a statement posted on Twitter, The Iron Sheik was remembered as not only a wrestling icon but also a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Caryl and their three children, who offered him unwavering encouragement throughout his renowned career. Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik will be remembered as a force of nature and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.

Remembering The Iron Sheik

The WWE, where The Iron Sheik was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, paid tribute to the legendary wrestler, extending its condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Fellow wrestlers also expressed their sorrow and shared fond memories of The Iron Sheik.

Booker T

WWE star Booker T said on Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of @the_ironsheik. He is one of the very best to ever do it. God speed.”

Ric Flair

Wrestler Ric Flair shared a touching tribute to his dear friend Khosrow Vaziri. He reminisced about their early days in wrestling and how they crossed paths so many times over the years. Flair also shared the greatest line that The Iron Sheik ever said to him in 1972, “If I had your hair, I would be with Elizabeth Taylor!” Rest in peace, my friend, and be as entertaining to God as you were to all of us.

A Legacy That Will Endure

The Iron Sheik’s legacy will endure for generations to come. As one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, he paved the way for future stars and inspired countless fans. The wrestling world will never forget The Iron Sheik and the impact he had on the sport.

A Final Farewell

The wrestling community bids a final farewell to The Iron Sheik, who will be remembered as a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure. Rest in peace, Iron Sheik, and thank you for the memories.

