Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Legend, Passes Away at 81

Former Professional Wrestler, The Iron Sheik, Passes Away at 81

On Wednesday morning, former professional wrestler, The Iron Sheik, passed away at the age of 81. The announcement of his death was made on his Twitter page. The Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in Iran but gained prominence in the United States in 1979 with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.

A Mainstay of Professional Wrestling During the 1980s

During the 1980s, The Iron Sheik was a mainstay of professional wrestling, where he developed a fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan and later Sgt. Slaughter. His popularity led to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Twitter Fame and Profane Reactions

More recently, The Iron Sheik gained attention on Twitter, where his account, @the_ironsheik, drew hundreds of thousands of followers. His tweets were often profane, written in capital letters, and utilized the word “JABRONI.” In one of his final tweets, he wrote, “F— THE APPLE VISION PRO HEADSET.”

Surviving Family Members and Legacy

The Iron Sheik is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl. The announcement of his death highlighted their strong bond, which provided him with the strength to face life’s challenges. However, his daughter Marissa, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2003, preceded him in death. The announcement also mentioned his surviving children Tanya, Nikki, and son-in-law Eddie, stating that to them, he was not just a wrestling icon, but also a loving and dedicated father.

The announcement ended with condolences to his family, friends, and fans, adding that The Iron Sheik’s legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated. The WWE also took to Twitter to express their sadness over his passing and extend their condolences to his loved ones.

In Conclusion

The Iron Sheik’s death marks the end of an era for professional wrestling, as he was a significant figure in the sport’s history. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through his family and fans, who will continue to cherish and celebrate his contributions to the industry.

News Source : Cameron Kiszla

Source Link :The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 81/