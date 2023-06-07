Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Legend, Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of The Iron Sheik: Remembering a Wrestling Icon

Introduction

On the official social media channels for the pro wrestling icon, it was announced that The Iron Sheik has passed away, though no details about the cause of death were shared. The retired wrestler, who maintained his popularity with fans in recent years with his amusing interviews and social media posts, was 81 years old.

The Announcement

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the announcement reads. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but was also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

A Wrestling Legend

While he’s best known for his ring name, the wrestling legend was born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri. An Iran native, he got into amateur wrestling as a young man and even competed in the Summer Olympics in 1968. He’d later serve as an assistant coach to the USA team for Greco-Roman wrestling at the 1972 Olympic Games. By the mid-1970s, he had found his place in pro wrestling, adopting a villain persona and portraying himself as an Iranian who despises America, often badmouthing the country and its citizens to elicit strong reactions from crowds.

The Iron Sheik is best known for his work in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). He won the company’s World Heavyweight Championship from Bob Backlund in 1983 and reigned until facing Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden in 1984. Hogan came out victorious in the match, which has often been credited as the “birth of Hulkamania,” the win helping to make Hogan the superstar that he became. In 2005, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in honor of his accomplishments. He is also part of the NWA Hall of Fame as well as the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

The Iron Sheik was also a big inspiration for The Rock. During his run in WWE, Dwayne Johnson would often use the word “jabroni” as an insult, something The Iron Sheik would do frequently. Because of the wrestlers popularizing the word, it has since been added to the dictionary, something that made both Johnson and The Iron Sheik very happy.

A Devoted Family Man

While he’s known for playing a villainous persona in pro wrestling, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caryl, and is described by the family as a loving and dedicated father to children Tanya, Nikki, and Marissa (who was murdered in 2003), as well as son-in-law Eddie. His love also extended to his grandchildren Marissa, Zahra, Alexis, Chloe, and Niko.

“As a doting Papa Sheik, he cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories that will forever be treasured,” the wrestler’s family stated. “He shared his wisdom, humor, and zest for life with his grandchildren, leaving an incredible impression on their hearts.”

Conclusion

The Iron Sheik may have passed away, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere. He was a true icon in the industry, known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to captivate audiences. Rest in peace, legend.

News Source : MovieWeb

Source Link :The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, Dies at 81/