Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik’s Almost Derailed Hall of Fame Career

Remembering Pro Wrestling’s Iron Sheik: Hossein Vaziri

The world of pro wrestling lost one of its iconic villains on June 7, 2022, as Hossein Vaziri, known to fans as the Iron Sheik, passed away at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, at the age of 80. Vaziri was a former bodyguard for the Shah of Iran and a wrestling coach before finding fame as a pro wrestler in the 1970s and 1980s, thanks to his bald head, pointy mustache, and vitriol for all things American.

The Iron Sheik was one of wrestling’s most popular villains, feeding off Middle Eastern conflicts and other geopolitical issues of the day to mock the USA and rave about its enemies. As fans booed and threw trash at him, he would chant, “Russia number one! Iran number one!” and spit at the mention of the United States. Despite his anti-American rhetoric, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

However, Vaziri’s career was almost derailed by a drug bust in 1987 that angered his boss, WWE president Vince McMahon. New Jersey state troopers arrested Vaziri and his wrestling rival, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, on the Garden State Parkway and found cocaine and marijuana in their car. The wrestlers were soon released and made it to their match on time, but the incident lifted the veil on wrestling’s secret – that ring feuds were largely invented for entertainment purposes. McMahon was reportedly furious about the arrest and the damage it did to his business model.

Despite the setback, Vaziri returned to the WWE the following year, but after retirement, he suffered from health issues related to his years of wrestling. In later years, he signed autographs and borrowed money to subsidize a drug habit. Survivors include his wife, his daughters Tanya and Nikki, and five grandchildren.

The Iron Sheik’s legacy lives on in the world of pro wrestling, where his over-the-top villainy and anti-American rhetoric still resonate with fans. He may have been a heel in the ring, but in the hearts of wrestling fans, he will always be remembered as an unforgettable character who helped define an era of sports entertainment.

News Source : Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :WWE legend Iron Sheik dies: How a N.J. arrest almost derailed his Hall of Fame career/