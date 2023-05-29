Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is Ameen Sayani Dead? Truth About Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ameen Sayani, the highly acclaimed former radio host from India, has been in the hearts of millions across the Indian Subcontinent for years. Sayani’s journey to fame began with his captivating radio show, Binaca Geetmala, aired on Radio Ceylon. Even today, Sayani’s unique style and stunning voice inspire countless imitations.

Sayani’s entry into the world of broadcasting was facilitated by his brother, Hamid Sayani, who introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Over a decade, he participated in English programs, contributing to the station’s success. His efforts played a vital role in promoting All India Radio in India.

Besides his radio career, Sayani also appeared in movies such as Adolescent Devian, Bhoot Bungla, Fighter, and Qatl, where he portrayed the role of a broadcaster in various events.

The recent news about the legendary radio commentator Sayani’s death has been making rounds on virtual entertainment platforms. While online entertainment has become a significant source of information and news, it has unfortunately turned into a place where disturbing death rumors spread.

Recently, unwarranted reports about the death of the famous radio host began circulating across the web. The shocking news shocked everyone, leading fans and admirers to express their condolences and pay genuine tributes to the beloved broadcaster.

However, it is essential to clarify that broadcaster Sayani, at 90 years old, is still very much alive. Unfortunately, he has become a victim of unfair rumors and misinterpretations surrounding his death. These death rumors are fabrications spread by people who want to generate chaos and trouble. Before taking news from online entertainment, it’s essential to be cautious and personally examine it with reliable sources.

Sayani continues to be an iconic figure in the world of radio, and his contributions to the industry remain significant.

Ameen, a prominent figure in the world of broadcasting, was born on December 21, 1932, in Bombay, India. At the great age of 90, he continues to inspire audiences with his unique voice and charming presence.

Sayani’s parents are father, late Jan Mohamed Sayani, and mother, late Kulsum Sayani. During his early years, he actively supported his mother, Kulsum Sayani, in publishing and distributing a fortnightly journal to educate uneducated people. This noble initiative was carried out under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi himself. Kulsum Sayani’s passionate commitment to fighting social injustices and involvement in the Indian Public Development had a lasting impact on him.

In 1917, Kulsum, accompanied by her father, had the honor of meeting Mahatma Gandhi. This meeting gave her great respect and love for Gandhi’s ideas, which she remained true to until her death on May 27, 1987.

Sayani’s wife, Rama Muttu, has also unfortunately passed away, leaving behind cherished memories. Within the family, he has a son named Rajil Sayani and a brother named Hamid Sayani.

There is no news regarding the illness of the radio broadcaster, suggesting that he remains healthy and feeling good even at 90 years old.

Sayani is known for his work in sound features, such as tapes, LPs, and Discs. He is currently working with Saregama India Ltd. on a special project. He is producing a retrospective collection of his iconic radio show, Geetmala, which is being released on CDs under the series named “GEETMALA KI CHHAON MEIN.”

With 40 volumes already produced and made available in batches of five CDs each, this series has garnered praise both in India and internationally. He has been instrumental in exporting Indian radio shows and commercials starting around 1976. His work has reached listeners in the USA, Canada, Britain, UAE, Swaziland, Mauritius, South Africa, Fiji, and New Zealand.

He has been praised with numerous awards and honors throughout his illustrious lifetime. Notably, he received the Distinguished person Award in 2006 from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in association with the India Radio Group.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Has Ameen Sayani Passed Away, Death News Real Or Hoax? Family And Health Update/