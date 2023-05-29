Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is Cece Winans Dead? Rumors on Age and Health.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cece Winans Death News: Real or Hoax?

Introduction

Cece Winans is a celebrated gospel singer who has gained worldwide recognition for her musical talents. Having won numerous accolades and awards, she is considered one of the greatest gospel artists of all time. Recently, rumors of Cece Winans’ death have been circulating on the internet, causing concern among her fans. In this article, we will provide all the information regarding Cece Winans’ age and health update to put these rumors to rest.

Cece Winans’ Achievements

Cece Winans has achieved numerous milestones in her career. She has won 15 Grammy Awards, the highest number for a female gospel artist, as well as 31 GMA Dove Awards, 16 Stellar Awards, and 7 NAACP Image Awards. Her solo albums and albums recorded with her brother Bebe Winans have been recognized by Billboard magazine as top sellers in the Christian music genre. With 17 million certified record sales by the RIAA and an estimated total of over 19 million sales as a solo artist, she holds the title of the best-selling gospel act of all time. Winans is also recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cece Winans Age

Cece Winans was born in 1962, making her 58 years old as of 2023. Despite her age, Winans continues to produce exceptional music and inspire her fans.

Cece Winans’ Career

In 1981, Winans initially traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she appeared as a singer on a popular Christian television show, The PTL Club, hosted by Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. It was during this time that she formed a duo with her brother Bebe Winans, and they released their debut album, “Lord Lift Us Up,” under the PTL Records label in 1984. The duo achieved remarkable success that crossed over into mainstream popularity, eventually producing nine albums certified gold and platinum under the name Bebe & Cece Winans.

Winans embarked on her solo journey in 1995 with the launch of her album “Alone in His Presence,” which proved to be a phenomenal triumph. In 2017, she unveiled her tenth album, titled “Let Them Fall in Love,” which earned her two Grammy Awards. In 2021, she released her first live worship album, “Believe for It,” which triumphed at the Grammy Awards in April 2022, securing three additional wins, including Best Gospel Album.

Cece Winans Health Update

As of writing and publishing this article, Cece Winans is doing fine and in good shape. There have been no reports of any serious health issues or concerns.

Cece Winans’ Books

Cece Winans has written three books throughout her career. Her first book, “On a Positive Note,” was published on August 1, 2000, and serves as her memoir. She shared her personal experiences and insights in this publication. Following that, on January 1, 2004, Winans co-authored a devotional titled “Throne Room: Ushered Into the Presence of God” with Claire Cloninger. This devotional offers spiritual reflections and guidance to readers. Additionally, on July 17, 2007, she released “Always Sisters: Becoming the Princess You Were Created to Be,” which was co-written with Claudia Mair Burney. This book aims to empower and inspire women, encouraging them to embrace their true identity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cece Winans is currently alive and thriving in her music career. Despite rumors of her death, there have been no reports of any serious health concerns. She continues to inspire her fans with her exceptional music and writing. Cece Winans is a true icon in the music industry and is recognized as one of the greatest gospel artists of all time.

