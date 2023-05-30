Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is Jackie Appiah Still Alive? False Death Rumors Denied.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Jackie Appiah Dead or Alive? All Your Questions Answered

Jackie Appiah is a well-known Canadian-born Ghanaian actress who has received several awards and nominations for her outstanding work in the film industry. However, recently there have been rumors circulating about her death. In this article, we will answer all of your questions and clear up any confusion about her current status.

Biography of Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah was born on December 5, 1983, in Toronto, Canada. She spent her childhood in Canada before moving to Ghana with her mother at the age of 10. Jackie has gained popularity through her successful Ghanaian films, including Princess Tyra, Beyoncé: The President’s Daughter, Passion of the Soul, The Prince’s Bride, Pretty Queen, The King is Mine, and The Perfect Picture.

Is Jackie Appiah Dead or Still Alive?

Despite rumors circulating about her death, Jackie Appiah is still alive and doing well. She is very active on Instagram with over 9 million followers and has recently been featured in commercials and billboards for IPMC. Jackie has also won the face of UB in a promotion she did for them in TV commercials.

It is important to note that all speculations and rumors about her death are completely false. Jackie is currently 38 years old and is very much alive. She just posted a video on her Instagram a few hours ago, which proves that she is alive and well.

Jackie Appiah’s Marital Status

Jackie Appiah was previously married to Peter Agyemang, who is a Ghanaian businessman. The couple got married in 2005 and had a son together, but unfortunately, the marriage did not last, and they got divorced in 2012. Since then, Jackie has been very private about her personal life and has not disclosed any information about her current marital status.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jackie Appiah is a talented and successful actress who has won several awards for her work in the film industry. Despite rumors circulating about her death, Jackie is still alive and doing well. We hope that this article has cleared up any confusion and provided you with all the information you need about her current status.

