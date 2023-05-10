Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Is Lorraine Garcia Dead? Death News Updates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lorraine Garcia Obituary: Reflecting on the Life of a Beloved Soul

With heartfelt remembrance, we honor Lorraine Garcia and the indelible legacy she leaves behind, forever etched in our hearts.

Lorraine Garcia, a beloved resident of Tampa, Florida, passed away at 74.

She was a dedicated educator, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Florida and a Master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Lorraine had a loving marriage of 49 years to Dr. Jay Garcia and was a devoted mother to her children, and cherished her five grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending time with friends, solving puzzles, and indulging in cosmopolitans.

Lorraine’s kind-heartedness, wit, and passion for the Florida Gators impacted those who knew her.

Lorraine Garcia Obituary And Death News

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dolly Lorraine Garcia, aged 74, a resident of Tampa, FL.

Loraine was born in Tampa on February 14, 1947, and peacefully departed from this world on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Lorraine will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication to her family and community.

She graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa and later pursued her passion for education at the University of Florida, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Lorraine continued her academic pursuits at the University of South Florida, where she obtained a Master’s degree.

In memory of Lorraine Garcia, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Lorraine Sadler Garcia Family Endowment.

Contributions can be sent to the U.F. Foundation, Inc., specifically to the University of Florida Foundation, Inc., Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604-2425.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Lorraine’s family and friends during this difficult time.

May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

Is Lorraine Garcia Dead Or Alive?

According to the online information, Lorraine Garcia has passed away, confirming she is no longer alive.

Her death would undoubtedly have been shocking and devastating to her family, friends, and loved ones.

Losing a loved one is a profound and painful experience, and it is natural for the family and those close to her to be deeply affected by this loss.

May Lorraine Garcia’s soul Rest In Peace. (Source: Sanatan)

The passing of Lorraine Garcia would not only have impacted her family but also saddened the larger community and anyone who knew her.

Coping with the loss of a loved one is a challenging process that involves grieving and finding ways to remember and honor their memory.

During this challenging time, it is essential for those affected to come together, support one another, and find solace in the memories and legacy of Lorraine Garcia.

It is also essential to respect the family’s privacy and allow them the space and time to mourn their loss.

Who Was Lorraine Garcia?

Lorraine Garcia, also known as Dolly Loraine, was a cherished resident of Tampa, Florida.

She was born on February 14, 1947, and died on March 1, 2021, at 74.

Lorraine graduated from Hillsborough High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Florida.

Garcia pursued a Master’s degree at the University of South Florida, where she met her husband, Dr. Jay Garcia.

They enjoyed 49 years together and had two children, Dr. Michael Garcia and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, along with five grandchildren.

Lorraine loved spending time with friends, solving puzzles, and enjoying cosmopolitans.

This fantastic human was a proud fan of the Florida Gators and had a kind and generous nature combined with a quick wit.

Lorraine’s legacy lives on through her family and friends, who were touched by her love and grace.

News Source : Model Fact

Source Link :Lorraine Garcia Obituary And Death News: Is She Dead?/