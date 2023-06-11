Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is Noela Rukundo Dead or Alive? Find Out Here.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Noela Rukundo and Why is Her Story Trending?

Noela Rukundo’s Unusual Funeral

Noela Rukundo is an Australian-Burundian woman who gained fame after arranging her own funeral. The reason behind this was that her husband, Batenga Kalala, allegedly hired hitmen to kidnap and murder her. However, the men freed Noela without harming her. They also provided evidence against her husband for his plans to kill her. Unaware of Noela Rukundo’s survival, her husband held her funeral in February 2015, telling attendees that Noela had died in a tragic accident. Noela’s husband was later arrested and charged for his wrongdoing.

Is Noela Rukundo Dead or Alive?

Noela Rukundo is alive and well. The news about her death is just a hoax and another fake news about the deaths of famous personalities. Her story gained international attention and media coverage due to her unusual case. Although there are few details of her current whereabouts, she is alive and should be well.

The Kidnapping and the Truth Unveiled

Noela Rukundo traveled to Burundi to attend her mother-in-law’s funeral in January 2015. However, she had no idea that she would be attending her own funeral when she returned home a month later. Her husband, Balenga Kalala, allegedly paid $7,000 to a group of hitmen to kidnap and kill her after they wrongly suspected her of infidelity.

At her mother-in-law’s funeral, Noela called Kalala, who suggested she go outside and get some fresh air. Immediately after leaving, Noela was threatened at gunpoint and forced into a car. The armed men took her to a rural warehouse and tied her to a chair. At that point, a fourth man came forward and admitted that Kalala had given them orders to kill her, but they would not execute her because they knew Noela’s brother and would not kill women and children.

When Noela didn’t believe the kidnappers, they called Kalala to prove that her husband had tried to have her killed. He said he wanted her dead during the roll call, causing Rukundo to pass out. The gunmen then agreed to Rukundo helping him. They kept Kalala’s money and said they killed Noela.

On February 19, the kidnappers released Rukundo off the street with a bag full of evidence to incriminate her husband. Balenga Kalala was subsequently arrested and charged. Following this, he was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison. As of 2022, Kalala is eligible for parole.

Death Saved My Life: The Film

The story of Noela Rukundo is so unique and shocking that it has inspired a film called “Death Saved My Life” starring Meagan Good. The film is based on Noela’s story and is a reminder of the power of survival and the importance of standing up against the injustice and violence.

Conclusion

Noela Rukundo’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the will to survive against all odds. Her story is a warning to those who believe that violence and murder are the solutions to their problems. Noela Rukundo’s courage and determination to stand up against her husband’s plans to kill her have inspired many and will continue to do so. Her story is a reminder that there is always hope, and justice will eventually prevail.

