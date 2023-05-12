Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is Patti Labelle alive or dead? Death hoax denied.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Patti Labelle Dead? Rumors Debunked

In this article, we are going to shed light on an important story that is evolving on social networking sites for the past few days. As per various posts and pages on social media, famous American R&B singer Patti Labelle has passed away. Is it true? Isn’t it shocking to hear suddenly about the passing of Patti Labelle? There are lots of people who have been perplexed by those posts. As no one from the side of Patti Labelle’s family has come to the fore to announce the same, her fans and netizens have been perplexed and thrown into a frenzy to know what happened to Patti Labelle. Is Patti Labelle dead? Lots of questions must be prevailing in your mind after hearing this news but we have answered all the imperative questions related to it. So be sticky with this page and go through all the sections given below.

Is Patti Labelle Dead or Still Alive?

Before talking about Patti Labelle’s death rumors, let’s take a look at her profile and talk about some personal details. LaBelle is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and author who has been active in the entertainment industry for over six decades. She was born Patricia Louise Holte-Edwards on May 24, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Her music career started in the early 1960s when she joined the girl group titled “The Bluebelles” but the group changed their title to Labelle in 1967 and became famous for their soulful performances. They achieved chart success with songs like “Lady Marmalade” and “What Can I Do For You?”. LaBelle has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards and inductions into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame. She is known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and her influence on soul, R&B, and gospel music.

Talking about the death rumors of Patti Labelle, it is totally bogus and senseless that Patti Labelle is dead. She is still alive. The singer has not died. We debunk the ongoing rumors about Patti Labelle’s death. In addition, no valuable source or reliable news outlet has claimed the same about the singer. We advise you to stay away from fake news and must verify the news spreading on social media. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

