Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Is Purple Speedy Really Dead? Rapper Death Hoax Debunked”

Who is Purple Speedy? Everything You Need to Know

Purple Speedy, also known as Peace Pever Anpee, is a popular Nigerian TikTok star, digital content creator, and influencer. Born on December 10, 1998, in Markurdi, Benue State, Nigeria, Purple Speedy is a 24-year-old dancer who has gained a massive following on social media platforms.

Tribe and Family

Purple Speedy belongs to the Tiv tribe and was born into a Christian family. Her parents are Mr. Terhile Pever Anpee and Mrs. Ishughun Pever. She is the third child in the family and has two sisters named Glory Pever and Faith Pever.

Education

Purple Speedy attended primary school in Gbok and took the WAEC exam at WM Bristow High School, where she passed. She is currently a student at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, pursuing a Diploma in Guidance and Counseling.

Relationships

As of 2022, Purple Speedy is still single, but she has been dating Crispdal, whose real name is Elijah Chinye, for several years. Her previous partner was Fynext, aka itz_fynext, who is also an afro cartoon social media personality and producer.

Social Media Presence

Purple Speedy is best known for her TikTok account, where she has over 5.5 million followers. She gained popularity on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown in December 2020. However, she took a break from the platform after receiving no comments or likes on her debut video. She eventually returned to TikTok in January 2021 and met her coach, itz fynext TikTok, who is also a student at Nasarawa State University. The two eventually fell in love and shot several dance videos together.

Net Worth

As of 2022, Purple Speedy’s estimated net worth is approximately $70,000 or $49,000,000.

Is Purple Speedy Dead?

There have been no reports of Purple Speedy’s death, and she is reported to be safe and sound.

In conclusion, Purple Speedy is a rising social media star from Nigeria with a massive following on TikTok. She has gained popularity for her dance videos and engaging content, and her net worth continues to grow.

