Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is She Really Dead or Alive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jenny Craig Health Rumors

Rumors about Jenny Craig’s death have been circulating on social media, leaving her fans and followers concerned. The American weight loss guru gained recognition as the founder of Jenny Craig, Inc, an American weight loss, weight management, and nutrition Company. The Company gained huge success, and it also became part of Nestlé Nutrition in 2006.

Jenny Craig is also known for her engagement in horse racing, having owned a number of successful thoroughbreds. However, her Company is now closing down after four decades, leaving many speculating about the reason behind it.

Jenny Craig’s Health in 2023

While Jenny Craig has faced some health issues in the past, her health seems to be fine in 2023. In April 1995, she experienced a strange medical anomaly that mimicked Lockjaw but was not, which caused her condition to deteriorate, making it difficult for her to speak and eat.

Jenny was later diagnosed with temporomandibular joint syndrome and received corrective surgery and speech therapy, eventually making a full recovery. Despite rumors circulating online about her health, there is no news of her being ill.

Jenny Craig Death Hoax

Rumors of Jenny Craig’s death have been circulating on social media, but it was just a hoax as she is still alive. The topic of Craig’s death may have come due to her low-key presence and lack of personal social media handles.

While Craig’s husband, Sidney Craig, passed away in 2008 after battling cancer for five years, Jenny is still alive, and her health is perfect. All rumors of her death circulated without any facts.

Where Is Jenny Craig Now?

Jenny Craig is now closing down her weight loss Company after four decades due to the industry’s seismic shift away from brick-and-mortar locations into e-commerce. The Company, which began with nine centers in Melbourne in the early 80s and expanded to about 600 stores worldwide, is understood to be in a $250 million deficit.

US-based employees were recently informed of the Company’s closure due to its inability to secure additional financing. The Company assured its workers that they would receive their final paycheck, including their total compensation earned through their last day of work and all accrued, new paid time off.

Conclusion

Jenny Craig’s health is fine, and rumors of her death are just a hoax. She is now closing down her weight loss Company after four decades due to financial difficulties. While her fans and followers may be disappointed, they can rest assured knowing that Jenny Craig is alive and well.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Death Hoax- Is She Dead or Alive?/