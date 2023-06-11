Dead – Death – Obituary News : Is She Really Deceased?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noela Rukundo: The Woman Who Crashed Her Own Funeral

Noela Rukundo, an Australian-Burundian woman, gained worldwide attention after she crashed her own funeral. Her story is one of betrayal, survival, and courage. In January 2015, Rukundo traveled to Burundi to attend her stepmother’s funeral. However, she had no idea that her husband, Batenga Kalala, had hired hitmen to abduct and kill her.

The Abduction

While at the funeral, Rukundo received a call from her husband, who suggested she step outside to get some fresh air. As soon as she walked out, a group of armed men threatened her at gunpoint and forced her into a car. They drove her to a rural warehouse, tied her to a chair, and revealed that Kalala had paid them to kill her.

The Betrayal

Rukundo was shocked and confused. She had no idea why her husband would want her dead. He accused her of infidelity, which she denied. The hitmen called Kalala to confirm their orders, and Rukundo overheard him say he wanted her dead. She passed out from shock.

The Survival

When Rukundo woke up, the hitmen told her they would not kill her because they knew her brother and would not harm women and children. They kept Kalala’s money and showed her evidence to incriminate her husband. They later dropped her off on the street with the evidence and told her to go to the police.

The Funeral

Rukundo did as she was told and reported the incident to the police. Meanwhile, Kalala had already held her funeral, telling attendees that she had died in a tragic accident. He had no idea that Rukundo was still alive. When she returned to Australia, she showed up at her own funeral, shocking everyone, including her husband.

The Consequence

Kalala was later arrested and charged for his involvement in the plot to kill Rukundo. He was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison. As of 2022, Kalala is eligible for parole.

The Legacy

Rukundo’s story has inspired many people around the world. Her courage and determination to survive against all odds have made her a symbol of resilience. Her story has been shared on various social media platforms, gaining international attention. In 2021, a movie titled Death Saved My Life was made based on her story, starring Meagan Good.

Conclusion

Noela Rukundo’s story is a reminder that domestic violence and betrayal can happen to anyone. Her survival and bravery have given hope to many people who have faced similar situations. Rukundo’s legacy will continue to inspire people to speak up against violence and fight for their rights.

