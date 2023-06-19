Dead – Death – Obituary News : Isa Thevenet Clark’s Death: What Happened to Wyndham Clark’s Mother?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wyndham Clark Mother Obituary: Remembering Lise Thevenet Clark

Wyndham Clark, a professional golfer from Denver, Colorado, has made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He won his first PGA Tour competition, the Wells Fargo Championship, in May 2023, and his first major championship victory came at the 2023 U.S. Open the following month. However, what some people may not know is that the victory was bittersweet for Clark, as it came ten years after the death of his mother, Lise Thevenet Clark.

Lise Thevenet Clark was a 14-year breast cancer survivor when she was diagnosed with a rare stage-3 breast cancer midway through her son’s first year at Oklahoma State University. Clark, who was only 20 at the time, didn’t tell many people about his mother’s diagnosis and tried to control his emotions on the golf course.

“I didn’t show any emotion on the course, but when I was on the golf course, I couldn’t have been angrier,” Clark said in an interview. “I was shattering clubs even though I didn’t shoot a shot that poorly. I was leaving the golf courses on walking.”

It wasn’t until the head coach at the time, Mike McGraw, learned what was happening that Clark accepted a medical hardship and redshirt. Despite the difficulties, Clark continued to play golf, remembering his mother’s advice to “play big.”

Lise Thevenet Clark had introduced her son to the game of golf when he was just three years old. She took him to a practice range close to their suburban Denver home to help release his energy while she was expecting their third child and her husband was out of town at work. After finishing the first bucket of balls, the young Clark fell in love with the game and asked for a second one.

Clark’s mother passed away in 2013, and her death shook her son to the core. He went through growing pains that no child should endure, but he continued to play golf, and it paid off. His victory at the 2023 U.S. Open was a testament to his resilience and determination.

“I know my mom’s up there watching,” Clark said after his victory. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this happened ten years after she passed.”

Clark’s father, Randall Clark, who watched his son’s victory from the stands, said, “My son became my hero when I watched how much courage he showed to play that tournament at that time,” his voice breaking with emotion.

Wyndham Clark’s mother, Lise Thevenet Clark, may no longer be with us, but her legacy lives on through her son’s success on the PGA Tour. Clark continues to honor his mother’s memory and her love of the game by playing big and chasing his dreams.

