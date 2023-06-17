Dead – Death – Obituary News : Isis-linked group kills 38 children in Uganda school attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At Least 38 Students and Three Adults Killed in Uganda School Attack by Rebel Group Linked to ISIS

A devastating attack on a school in Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has left at least 38 students and three adults dead. The attack, which took place at Lhubiriha Secondary School in the town of Mpondwe, was carried out by a rebel group linked to ISIS, according to local authorities.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS, attacked the school on Friday night, burning down a dormitory and looting food supplies. The rebels also kidnapped at least six people and fled across the border into Congo.

Ugandan troops are now pursuing the perpetrators in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped students, who were forced to transport looted food to Congo’s Virunga National Park. The victims included students, a security guard, and two members of the local community who were killed outside the school.

The ADF has been responsible for several attacks in Congo in recent years, including killing 30 soldiers and three civilians in 2021. At least 19 people were killed in Congo in March by suspected ADF extremists.

Ugandan authorities have vowed for years to track down ADF fighters outside Ugandan territory as well. In 2021, Uganda launched joint air and artillery strikes against the group in Congo.

The attack on the school has been widely condemned, with Winnie Kiiza, an influential political leader and former regional MP, describing it as a “cowardly attack”. She said that attacks on schools are unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of children’s rights, adding that schools should always be a safe place for every student.

The attack on the school is a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence and instability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the surrounding region. According to the United Nations, more than 100 armed groups are deployed in the country.

The ADF has been active since the 2000s and consists largely of local rebel fighters from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It rarely takes responsibility for attacks. According to the organization, it was first publicly recognized as an offshoot of ISIS in late 2018 after an attack on DRC forces by the US Department of State.

The commander of Ugandan forces in Congo said that when ADF rebels are under pressure, they “distract” the attention of their pursuers by breaking up into small groups, which then launch violent attacks elsewhere. The latest attack on the school was likely an attempt by the rebels to reduce the pressure on the front lines.

The attack on the school has sparked outrage and condemnation from around the world, with many calling for an end to the violence and instability in the region. The international community must work together to support the efforts of local authorities to track down and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous crime.

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :Uganda school attack: At least 38 children dead in attack by Isis-linked group/