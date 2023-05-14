Dead – Death – Obituary News : Islanders’ defenseman Gerry Hart dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Gerry Hart: A Leader for the New York Islanders

Introduction

In 1972, the New York Islanders began their first training camp with a group of players who were eager to make their mark on the NHL. Among them was Gerry Hart, a veteran of 71 games with the Detroit Red Wings. Hart quickly became a leader for the expansion franchise, providing grit and determination on and off the ice.

The Early Years

Gerry Hart was a scrappy defenseman from Flin Flon, Manitoba, who stood at only 5-9 and 175 pounds. Despite his small stature, he quickly gained the respect of his Islanders teammates with his hard-nosed play and leadership skills. Along with captain Ed Westfall, Hart helped guide the Islanders from their dismal 12-60-6 inaugural season to the playoffs in 1975. The team would go on to make the playoffs five times in Hart’s seven seasons with the club.

A Lifelong Friendship

One of Hart’s most memorable encounters on the ice was with rookie Bob Nystrom, who would become a lifelong friend and teammate. Nystrom recalls their first meeting vividly: “The first thing I remember of him is he slashed me so hard on the elbow, I couldn’t feel my hand. I actually had a fight with him. We went out afterward and he said, ‘That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to play hard and make sure people respect you.’ Off the ice, the guy took me under his wing, a young guy from Western Canada who had a lot to learn. He talked to me about what it would take to make the team. He was amazing.”

Coaching and Legacy

After retiring from the NHL, Gerry Hart settled on Long Island and became a prominent coach for many of the area’s youth players. He opened The Rinx in Hauppauge in 1992 and was inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Nystrom remembers Hart’s coaching career fondly: “He did a wonderful job. When I was in the hospital with him, we reminisced a lot about the times we’d go out after a win and have a few drinks and be with the boys. He said, ‘It was so important that you guys like each other. You’ll do a whole lot better.’”

The Passing of a Legend

Gerry Hart passed away at age 75, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, grit, and determination. The New York Islanders released a statement expressing their sadness at his passing, and the Hart family requested that donations be made to unsungsiblingsfoundation.org, clarkgillies.org, and cic16.org in lieu of flowers.

Conclusion

Gerry Hart’s impact on the New York Islanders and the NHL as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a leader both on and off the ice, and his legacy lives on through the countless players he coached and mentored over the years. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Andrew Gross

Source Link :Gerry Hart, defenseman for expansion Islanders, dies at age 75/