Dead – Death – Obituary News : Israeli killed at entrance to West Bank settlement

Israeli Civilian Shot Dead at the Entrance to West Bank Settlement

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old Israeli civilian was fatally shot at the entrance to the Hermesh settlement in the occupied West Bank. The victim, identified as Meir Tamari, had lived in the settlement for four years. He was transferred to Hillel Yaffe hospital in Israel, where he was pronounced dead. The Israeli military announced that they were pursuing the “terrorists” behind the shooting, but did not identify any suspects. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, claimed responsibility for the attack. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War in 1967, and settlements built in the Palestinian territory are considered illegal under international law.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s office released a statement saying he would “hold a situation assessment together with senior officials in the defense establishment” following the shooting. Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces detained five people during multiple raids in Palestinian communities in the West Bank. In the northern Nur Shams refugee camp, troops “responded with live fire” to people shooting at them and throwing Molotov cocktails. This latest death comes amid a surge in violence in recent months, with dozens killed across the northern West Bank in particular. Since the start of the year, at least 155 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian, and an Italian have been killed in violence related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources. The figures include combatants as well as civilians, and on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been ongoing for decades, with both sides claiming historical and religious ties to the land. The conflict has been characterized by violence, including suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and military operations. In recent years, tensions have been fueled by disputes over settlements, access to holy sites, and political leadership. The current wave of violence began in 2015, with a series of stabbings and shootings carried out by Palestinian individuals. Since then, violence has continued to erupt sporadically, often in response to political events or security measures.

Settlements in the West Bank have been a major point of contention between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel has built hundreds of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are home to around 600,000 Israelis. Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and a barrier to the creation of a future Palestinian state. The international community, including the United Nations, has also condemned the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace.

The Israeli government, however, has defended the settlements as a necessary security measure and an expression of Jewish sovereignty over the land. Many Israelis view the West Bank as an integral part of Israel, citing historical and religious ties to the area. The Israeli government has also argued that the settlements are not a barrier to peace, and that the conflict is rooted in Palestinian rejectionism and incitement.

The recent surge in violence has raised concerns about the prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The Trump administration has proposed a peace plan that includes the annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel, which has been met with widespread opposition from Palestinians and the international community. The plan has further inflamed tensions and raised fears of further violence. Despite the challenges, many Israelis and Palestinians continue to work towards peace, recognizing the shared interests and benefits of coexistence.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Israeli shot dead at entrance to West Bank settlement/