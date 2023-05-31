Dead – Death – Obituary News : Israeli killed at West Bank settlement entrance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Israeli Civilian Shot Dead at West Bank Settlement Entrance

On Tuesday, an Israeli civilian was shot dead at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. The victim was identified as Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old who had lived in the Hermesh settlement for the past four years. The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that “our soldiers” were behind it.

Background

The West Bank has been a site of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians for decades. Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Six-Day War and has since built Jewish settlements there, which are considered illegal under international law. Palestinians claim the West Bank as part of a future independent state, and violence has erupted frequently in the area.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades is a militant group affiliated with Fatah, the political party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks against Israelis over the years, including suicide bombings and shootings.

The Attack

The shooting took place at the entrance to the Hermesh settlement, located in the northern West Bank. Meir Tamari was in his vehicle when he was shot and fatally wounded. He was rushed to Hillel Yaffe hospital in Israel, where he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli military responded quickly to the attack, stating that troops “began pursuing the terrorists” responsible for the shooting. However, the alleged assailants have not yet been identified.

The Shomron Regional Council, which administers settlements in the northern West Bank, released a statement mourning the loss of Meir Tamari. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this senseless act of violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

International Reaction

The shooting has been condemned by Israeli officials and politicians. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called it a “despicable act of terrorism” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that the attack was “a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by terrorism.”

The Palestinian Authority has not yet issued a statement on the attack. However, militant groups in Gaza have praised the shooting. Hamas, the Islamist group that governs Gaza, released a statement calling it “a heroic operation.”

Conclusion

The shooting at the Hermesh settlement is the latest in a long line of violent incidents in the West Bank. It underscores the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians and the difficulty of finding a peaceful resolution. The Israeli government is likely to respond with increased security measures in the West Bank, while Palestinians may see the attack as a sign of their continued struggle for independence.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Israeli shot dead at entrance to West Bank settlement – Newspaper/