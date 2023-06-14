Dead – Death – Obituary News : IT Professional Threatens NCP’s Sharad Pawar in Pune

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IT Engineer Arrested for Issuing Death Threats to Sharad Pawar

An IT Engineer from Pune has been arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. The accused, identified as Sagar Barve, was produced in court and sent to custody till June 14.

According to reports, Sagar Barve works in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm. The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai and presented him in court. He has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

The NCP had earlier reported that Sharad Pawar had received a threatening message on social media. The message warned him of a fate similar to that of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune in 2013.

The arrest of Sagar Barve is a significant development in the case. It is hoped that the police investigation will reveal the motive behind the death threats and any possible links to other individuals or groups.

The incident highlights the growing threat of online harassment and violence against public figures in India. Social media platforms have become a breeding ground for hate speech and trolling, with many individuals using anonymity to spread malicious messages and threats.

It is essential that the government and law enforcement agencies take a strong stand against online harassment and ensure the safety and security of public figures and individuals targeted by such threats. Effective measures must be taken to identify and punish those responsible for such acts and to create awareness about the dangers of online hate speech and trolling.

The arrest of Sagar Barve is a reminder that no one is above the law, and that individuals who engage in such criminal behavior will be held accountable for their actions. The incident also highlights the importance of vigilance and caution for public figures and individuals who may be vulnerable to online harassment and threats.

In conclusion, the arrest of Sagar Barve for issuing death threats to Sharad Pawar is a significant development in the case. It is hoped that the police investigation will reveal the motive behind the threats and any links to other individuals or groups. The incident highlights the growing threat of online harassment and the need for effective measures to combat it. It is essential that the government and law enforcement agencies take strong action against online hate speech and trolling to ensure the safety and security of public figures and individuals targeted by such threats.

