Dead – Death – Obituary News : Italian Ex-PM Berlusconi Dead at 86 Despite Scandals

Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial media mogul and politician who served as Italy’s prime minister for a total of nine years, has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi, who founded the Forza Italia party in 1994, was known for his charisma, his populist rhetoric, and his numerous legal troubles, including allegations of corruption and involvement in sex scandals. He was also a successful businessman, owning Italy’s three largest private TV networks, the AC Milan soccer team, and other media and advertising companies.

Berlusconi’s political career was marked by both highs and lows. He was praised for his efforts to modernize Italy’s economy and infrastructure, and for his close relationship with former US President George W. Bush. But he was also criticized for his authoritarian tendencies, his conflicts of interest, and his perceived disregard for the rule of law. He was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, but avoided prison due to his age.

Berlusconi’s personal life was just as colorful as his political one. He was known for his lavish parties, his relationships with much younger women, and his plastic surgery. He was divorced from his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 2014, and had five children from two marriages. Despite his many controversies, Berlusconi remained popular with many Italians, who saw him as a charismatic and successful leader.

Berlusconi’s death has been met with a mixed reaction in Italy. Some have praised his contributions to the country’s politics and economy, while others have criticized his divisive rhetoric and his alleged corruption. Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister, tweeted that Berlusconi had made an “unprecedented” impact on Italian life, while Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, called Berlusconi “a great man and a great Italian.”

Berlusconi’s legacy is likely to be debated for years to come. Some will remember him as a visionary leader who transformed Italy’s economy and politics, while others will view him as a symbol of the country’s corruption and dysfunction. Whatever one’s opinion of him, there is no denying that Berlusconi left an indelible mark on Italian history.

News Source : FRANCES D’EMILIO

Source Link :Silvio Berlusconi dies: Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals dead at 86/