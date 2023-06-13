Dead – Death – Obituary News : Italian ex-PM dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi: A Charismatic Leader Who Left an Indelible Mark on Italy

Silvio Berlusconi, the charismatic former prime minister who left an indelible mark on Italy’s political and cultural landscape, has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi, a billionaire media mogul, had been battling a rare form of blood cancer.

A Show of Grief

In a show of grief, mourners gathered outside Berlusconi’s residence, Villa San Martino near Milan, leaving flowers and heartfelt notes. The nation will observe a day of mourning on Wednesday, culminating in a state funeral at Milan’s Duomo Cathedral.

A Remarkable Legacy

Berlusconi remained the formal leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party, which was part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government. Meloni paid tribute to Berlusconi, describing him as a fighter who fearlessly defended his convictions. International leaders also expressed their condolences, with Russian President Vladimir Putin praising him as a “true friend” and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledging his remarkable legacy.

The Rise of Silvio Berlusconi

Born in 1936 in Milan, Berlusconi grew up in a middle-class family. He graduated from the University of Milan with a degree in law before starting his own construction company at the age of 26. His business ventures eventually led to the creation of a media empire that included television networks, publishing houses, and advertising agencies.

Berlusconi entered politics in 1994, founding the Forza Italia party and winning the general election to become Italy’s prime minister. He went on to serve three terms as prime minister, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011.

The Berlusconi Era

Berlusconi’s leadership was marked by controversy and scandal, including accusations of corruption, tax evasion, and association with the Mafia. He was also known for his flamboyant personality, often appearing in public with young women and making controversial remarks.

Despite his controversies, Berlusconi remained a popular figure in Italy, with many supporters admiring his business acumen and his ability to connect with ordinary people. He was also admired for his efforts to modernize Italy’s economy and infrastructure.

Berlusconi’s Influence on Italian Politics and Culture

Berlusconi’s influence on Italian politics and culture was far-reaching. He was known for his ability to dominate the media landscape, using his media outlets to shape public opinion and promote his political agenda. He was also a major player in the world of Italian soccer, owning the AC Milan football club and using it as a platform to boost his popularity.

Berlusconi’s legacy can be seen in the current political landscape of Italy, with many right-wing politicians citing him as an inspiration. His influence on Italian culture can be seen in the rise of reality television and the proliferation of celebrity culture.

The End of an Era

The death of Silvio Berlusconi marks the end of an era in Italian politics and culture. While his legacy is complex and controversial, there is no denying his impact on Italy and his status as a larger-than-life figure.

As Italy mourns the loss of one of its most influential leaders, the nation will reflect on the legacy of Silvio Berlusconi and the mark he left on Italian history.

News Source : Khadija Nadeem

Source Link :Former PM of Italy passes away at 86/