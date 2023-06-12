Dead – Death – Obituary News : Italian Ex-PM’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi Death Cause: Former Italian PM Dies Battling Leukemia

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, passed away on June 12, 2023, after battling leukemia for a short time. He was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Political Career

Berlusconi served as the Prime Minister of Italy four times, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011. He was also a member of the Senate of the Republic and held various other roles in the past, gaining broad experiences in the political background of Italy in the late 60s. On the other hand, Berlusconi was also a media tycoon.

Silvio Berlusconi Death Cause

According to his spokesperson, Berlusconi died in hospital on Monday morning due to his battle with leukemia. He was hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in April 2023 and was treated in intensive care after suffering breathing problems due to severe pneumonia caused by a form of leukemia. Berlusconi started chemotherapy on April 6 and was hospitalized again on June 9 before passing away on June 12.

Silvio Berlusconi Obituary and Funeral Details

After his passing, the obituary of Silvio Berlusconi was shared, leaving many of his well-wishers shattered. Tributes and condolence messages for the late Italian politician are pouring on various social media handles. At the time of this post, his funeral and memorial service details have not been published. However, it is reported that he had built a Pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, so it may be organized in the same place.

Silvio Berlusconi Eta: How Old Was He?

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He was raised by his beloved parents, Luigi Berlusconi (father) and Rosa Bossi (mother), along with two siblings named Maria Francesca Antonietta and Paolo. After attending Salesian College, he went to the University of Milan and graduated in 1961 with honors with a thesis on the legal aspects of advertising. At the time of his death, Berlusconi is survived by his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives, and five kids.

Conclusion

The death of Silvio Berlusconi has left a void in the political and media world of Italy. He was a prominent figure and a four-time Prime Minister of Italy. His legacy will be remembered for years to come, and his contributions to the country will never be forgotten.

