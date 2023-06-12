Dead – Death – Obituary News : Italian Ex-PM’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi Death Cause: How Former Italian Prime Minister Died

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister, passed away on June 12, 2023, after battling leukemia for a short time. Berlusconi, who served as the Prime Minister of Italy four times, was also a member of the Senate of the Republic and a media tycoon.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Battle with Leukemia

In April 2023, Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan due to breathing problems caused by severe pneumonia resulting from a form of leukemia. He was treated in intensive care and started chemotherapy on April 6. Berlusconi was hospitalized again on June 9 and passed away on June 12 at the same hospital.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Obituary and Funeral Details

After Berlusconi’s death, his obituary was shared, leaving many of his well-wishers shattered. Tributes and condolence messages for the late Italian politician are pouring in on various social media handles. At the time of his death, Berlusconi was 86 years old.

Many renowned figures have paid their last tribute to Silvio, and a person on Twitter wrote, “The greatest owner in the history of football. Took Milan from the bottom right to the very top, building some of the greatest teams ever, and he is the reason for the current champions league format.”

At the time of this post, his funeral and memorial service details have not been published. However, reportedly, he had built a Pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, which may be the place for his funeral.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Age and Early Life

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He was raised by his parents, Luigi Berlusconi (father) and Rosa Bossi (mother), along with his two siblings named Maria Francesca Antonietta and Paolo, who is also a businessman.

After attending Salesian College, Berlusconi went on to study at the University of Milan and graduated in 1961 with honors, with a thesis on the legal aspects of advertising.

At the time of his death, Berlusconi was survived by his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives, and five children.

Conclusion

The death of Silvio Berlusconi has left his well-wishers and supporters heartbroken. Berlusconi was a prominent figure in Italian politics and media and served the nation in various roles. His battle with leukemia was short-lived, and he will be remembered for his contributions to Italian politics and football.

