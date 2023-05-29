Dead – Death – Obituary News : Italy’s Lake Maggiore Boat Capsizes, 4 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Lake Maggiore: Four Dead After Boat Overturns in Strong Winds

On Sunday evening, a boat carrying tourists overturned on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, resulting in the deaths of four people, including two foreigners. The incident occurred off Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake, after the weather suddenly turned stormy.

“The bodies of four people have been recovered,” confirmed Luca Cari, a fire brigade spokesman. The victims included a middle-aged Israeli man, a man and a woman from Italy, and a Russian woman, according to local media reports.

The boat, which was carrying both Italian and foreign tourists, sank quickly, taking one of the victims with it. However, 19 people survived the accident, with some being picked up by passing boats while others swam to shore.

The Lombardy region’s president, Attilio Fontana, stated that a “whirlwind” had caused the 16-metre (52-foot) long boat to overturn. A firefighters’ video showed a search and rescue helicopter flying over choppy waters, where chairs and other debris could be seen floating.

Lake Maggiore, the second largest lake in Italy, is a popular tourist destination located on the south side of the Alps. However, the sudden storm proved dangerous for those aboard the boat, resulting in a tragic outcome.

Initial reports suggested that some of the tourists involved were British, but these were later denied by an embassy official.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions and awareness, particularly when engaging in activities on bodies of water. Sudden changes in weather conditions can pose a significant risk, and it is essential to heed warnings and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of oneself and others.

In the wake of this tragedy, condolences pour in for the families of those affected, and investigations into the incident continue.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :4 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Italy’s Lake Maggiore/