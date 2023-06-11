Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ivan Cornejo’s Car Accident Death Hoax Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ivan Cornejo: The Rumor of His Death in a Car Accident is False

There has been a recent viral rumor that Ivan Cornejo, an American singer-songwriter known for his Mexican music, has passed away in a car accident on June 6, 2023. However, this is not true, and the 19-year-old artist is alive and well. The rumor started when a Twitter user named Gaby @gBaby_md claimed that she was tricked into believing the false news.

The trend of pranking family members with fake news of a celebrity’s death has been spreading on social media, particularly on TikTok, where users post videos of their loved ones’ reactions. Danny Cervantes, also known as @bdn_danbro, released a video of a simulated car crash death, which added more fuel to the rumor.

Ivan Cornejo was born in Riverside, California, in 2004 and was introduced to music at a young age. He started watching YouTube guitar lessons at eight years old and learned to play Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.” In middle school, he began writing his own lyrics after suffering a heartbreak. Despite his Mexican roots, he grew up listening to and performing alternative rock songs on his guitar.

In 2021, Ivan Cornejo released his debut album, Alma Vacia, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart and reached number seven on the Top Latin Albums chart. The album spent 35 weeks in the top 10, and its dark and honest lyrics helped him reach the top of the Latin Songwriters list. The New York Times also recognized Alma Vacia as one of the best albums of 2021.

One of the album’s most popular tracks, “Está Daada,” became a hit among Gen Z, turning Cornejo into a well-known figure. His second album, Daado, was released in 2022 and reached its highest point on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. In an interview with Billboard, Ivan Cornejo credited his friends for introducing him to local Mexican singers like T3R Elemento and Grupo Los De La O, as well as Junior H, an artist with a similar Mexican meets alternative vibe.

In conclusion, the rumor of Ivan Cornejo’s death in a car accident is false. The young artist continues to make music and gain popularity among fans of Mexican music and alternative rock. Let us not spread false news and rumors and instead continue to appreciate and support talented artists like Ivan Cornejo.

Ivan Cornejo car accident Ivan Cornejo death hoax American singer Ivan Cornejo Ivan Cornejo debunked death rumor Ivan Cornejo music career

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Is Ivan Cornejo dead In Car accident? American singer-songwriter death hoax debunked/