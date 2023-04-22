Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ja Morant’s Death Hoax Debunked – Club Video Goes Viral

Ja Morant was a victim of a death hoax, but he is still alive. The obituary databases have been debunked. The club video that went viral is not related to his death.

Ja Morant, the NBA Star who was a Victim of a Death Hoax

Background Information

Ja Morant, an American professional basketball player, currently plays for the NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2019 NBA draft, he was selected as the second overall pick. He is known for his exceptional athleticism, playmaking skills, and highlight-reel dunks.

The Death Rumor

The world of social media is a breeding ground for rumors. Unfortunately, some lead to a significant amount of stress and panic. One such rumor is the untimely death of Ja Morant.

The rumor was initially spread on Twitter, and it didn’t take long for this story to grab people’s attention. Ja’s fans were traumatized and shocked by the news.

Debunking the Hoax

A reasonable number of fans knew that the news was too unusual to be true. They went online to clarify about the NBA star’s demise. The positive news eventually began circulating, debunking the death rumors. He was, after all, still alive!.

Despite various websites spreading the fake news, it is essential to note that he has not commented on the matter. Media suggests that he might be seized up in other pressing issues, leading some supporters to believe that he could be convicted.

The Real Scandal

While the NBA star may have escaped an intricate web of lies, there are other illegal activities with which he has been linked.

In the past, Morant has experienced various legal difficulties, which were purportedly connected to gambling. This news has also captured headlines across different media platforms, making fans wonder whether he will bounce back and continue to play at the highest level.

Final Thoughts

In any case, it is imperative to be careful when consuming or sharing unverified information on social media. Death rumors can cause distress and anguish to fans and loved ones of a public figure. In the case of Ja Morant, it was an attempt to spread false information about his life.

However, the NBA star is still alive, and basketball fans can continue to watch him in action on the court.