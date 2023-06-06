Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jack Kirsch, Modest and Honest, Passes at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bernard “Jack” Kirsch: A True Public Servant

Bernard “Jack” Kirsch, a former city manager and director of public works in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday at the age of 97. Kirsch was a dedicated public servant who spent decades working to better the city he called home. His legacy includes numerous accomplishments, including the High Street underpass that now bears his name.

Mayor Pat Moeller, who worked closely with Kirsch, described him as “truly one of the best men I ever met.” Moeller credited Kirsch with teaching him about the importance of being a true public servant, and said that he made him a much better council member.

Kirsch was born in East Hamilton in 1926 and served in World War II before joining the city in 1958 as the director of Public Works. He later served as Butler County’s chief deputy engineer before returning to Hamilton as city manager from 1975 to 1983.

During his time in public service, Kirsch oversaw the construction of numerous important projects, including the Greenup Hydroelectric Plant, Columbia Bridge, Bypass Ohio 4, and the Butler County Regional Highway. However, his most significant accomplishment was the High Street underpass, which has had a lasting impact on the city.

Mayor Moeller said that without the underpass, Hamilton would be a very different place. He praised Kirsch for his persistence in getting the project done, saying that he spent a lot of time visiting the railroad folks to make it happen.

Kirsch’s contributions to the city were not limited to his professional accomplishments. He was also a dedicated volunteer who gave back to his community in countless ways. His son, John Kirsch, said that his father’s volunteerism was just as vast and wide as his professional contributions.

Kirsch was known for his humility and kindness, and he never sought to take credit for the projects he led. Hamilton Director of Neighborhoods Brandon Saurber, who is Kirsch’s first cousin, said that Kirsch always put the limelight on others who worked on those efforts.

Despite his many accomplishments, Kirsch remained grounded in his humble beginnings and his commitment to serving others. His son said that everything he did in his life was a reflection of his integrity and his belief in doing what was right.

The city of Hamilton will fly flags at half-staff in honor of Kirsch’s extensive public service to the city, county, and nation. A visitation will be held on Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, and a funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. Peter in Chains.

Bernard “Jack” Kirsch will be remembered as a true public servant who dedicated his life to making Hamilton a better place for all its residents. His contributions to the city will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to serve their communities with integrity and dedication.

News Source : Michael D. Pitman, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Source Link :Jack Kirsch, known for modesty and integrity, dies at 97/