Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jack Lee, Songwriter for Blondie, Dies at 71

Jack Lee, Former Member of The Nerves and Hit Songwriter, Passes Away at 71

The music industry lost another talented artist on May 26, 2020, when Jack Lee, part of the influential Los Angeles band The Nerves in the 1970s and later a hit songwriter, passed away in Santa Monica, California at the age of 71. Lee had been battling colon cancer for an extended period.

Lee was famed for his song “Hanging on the Telephone,” which was covered by Blondie from The Nerves version. Lee also wrote Paul Young’s “Come Back And Stay.” Lee’s contribution to the music industry was significant, with his songs being covered by various artists and his influence still felt decades after his initial success.

Lee was one of the three singer-songwriters in The Nerves. The band originated in San Francisco and later moved to Los Angeles in 1977 to ride the power-pop trend of that moment. Lee was the guitarist and was joined by Peter Case on bass and Paul Collins on drums. Case went on to form The Plimsouls, and Collins was the founder of The Beat.

The group had only one self-titled EP released in 1976 on Bomp! Records. Despite their limited output, The Nerves made a significant impact and were highly regarded by many in the industry. After the Nerves’ breakup, Lee had two solo recordings.

Lee’s contribution to music was not limited to his time in The Nerves. He went on to have a successful career as a songwriter, with his work being covered by various artists. Lee’s ability to craft catchy hooks and memorable lyrics made him a sought after songwriter. He had a unique ability to blend rock, pop, and punk influences into his music, creating a sound that was distinct and influential.

Lee’s legacy is significant, with his contribution to music being recognized by many in the industry. His influence can be seen in the work of countless artists, and his music continues to be played and enjoyed by fans worldwide. He will be remembered as an innovator and a pioneer, someone who pushed the boundaries of what was possible in music and helped shape the industry.

A memorial is planned at the Echoplex nightclub in Echo Park, with the date yet to be determined. Survivors include his children Wallie Autry, Grace Lee, Mary Lee, and Cynthia Jacqueline Lee Cook; grandchildren Jack Autry, Brenlee Autry, Adam Mejia, Alana Joy Nichols, Jackson Cook, and Hudson Cook; half siblings Robert Emiel Lee, Virginia E. Lee, and Katherine Lee; and wife Mieke Sofia Lee.

Lee’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry, and he will be deeply missed by fans, friends, and family. His contributions to music will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. His music will live on, a testament to his talent and creativity, and a reminder of the impact he had on the industry. Rest in peace, Jack Lee.

