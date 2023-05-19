Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jack Runge Passes Away: Obituary in Buckeye, IA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jack Runge: A Life Devoted to Public Service

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Director Jack Runge. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news with you. Jack was a devoted family man who spent his entire life making life better for those in his community. He served as a firefighter for the Buckeye Fire Department for 37 years and spent the remaining 28 years on the board of directors for the Midland Power Company.

A Life of Service

Jack was a dedicated public servant who made a significant impact in his community. As a firefighter, he risked his life to save others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a role model for many and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.

During his time on the board of directors for the Midland Power Company, Jack worked tirelessly to ensure that the company was providing reliable and affordable energy to its customers. He was known for his attentiveness and commitment to his work, and his contributions to the cooperative will never be forgotten.

A Fond Memory

Despite the sadness of Jack’s passing, we are reminded of the joyful moments we shared with him. One such memory is of a conversation I had with Sparky the dog at the state fair several years ago. It wasn’t until much later that I found out that Sparky was actually Jack in disguise. His playful spirit and sense of humor were infectious, and he always knew how to bring a smile to our faces.

A Legacy of Impact

As we mourn the loss of Jack, we also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. He was a kind and generous man who dedicated his life to serving others. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created.

To Jack’s family and friends, please accept our deepest condolences. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the knowledge that Jack was loved and respected by so many, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Jack. You will be missed.

1. Jack Runge Buckeye Iowa

2. Jack Runge Death Cause

3. Jack Runge Obituary Prayers

4. Jack Runge Funeral Services

5. Jack Runge Legacy and Memories

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Jack Runge Obituary Buckeye Iowa, Jack Runge Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/