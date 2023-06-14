Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jack Whitford’s Sudden Passing: Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jack Whitford: A Hero and Olympic Athlete

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Whitford, a former member of our team and volunteer for our organization. Jack was a remarkable individual who had left a lasting impact on everyone he had met, and his contributions to our community will always be remembered.

A Heroic Rescue

Jack had been a member of the crew that had been awarded a vellum for their heroic involvement in the rescue of the crew from the burning motor boat Kilo on November 17, 1963. This recognition was well-deserved, as the crew had selflessly risked their lives to save others.

The presentation of the vellum was a fitting tribute to commemorate the event and ensure that the bravery of Jack and his fellow crew members will never be forgotten. Derek Scott, the Coxswain of the Mumbles Lifeboat at the time of the rescue, was also recognized for his actions and awarded a silver medal for his bravery.

An Olympic Dream

In addition to his heroism, Jack was also a proud athlete who had competed for Great Britain at the Olympic Games held in Helsinki in 1952. He and his wife Pat, who can be seen in a photo accompanying this article, were overjoyed at the opportunity to represent their country on the world stage.

Jack and Pat were not only proud Olympic athletes, but also loving parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. Their dedication to their family and community was an inspiration to all who knew them.

A Final Farewell

Jack will be honored with a funeral service on Friday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the crematorium in Llanelli. Following the service, Jack will be cremated in a private ceremony.

To Jack’s family, we want you to know that our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Jack was a true hero and an inspiration to us all. His memory will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

Rest in peace, Jack Whitford.

