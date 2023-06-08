Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jackie Boydston Passes Away – Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Jack Boydston

Obituary and Funeral Details

On June 7th, 2023, Jackie Doyle Boydston peacefully passed away in his home in Plano, Texas at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held at the Carter Lake Baptist Church in Bowie, Texas on June 11th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Chris Osborne officiating. The burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie on June 10th from 5-7 p.m.

Life and Career

Jack Boydston was born on September 25, 1936 in Vashti, Texas to John Boydston and Christine (Thomas). On August 15, 1954, Jack married Lena Scruggs in Bowie, TX. He worked his entire life as a professional carpenter and spent decades constructing homes in Bowie and the surrounding area. His career spanned his entire life, and he was also skilled in the construction of apartment complexes and hospitals all over the state of Texas, from Lubbock to Princeton to Mesquite and Pecos.

Later in his life and after he retired, Jack enjoyed trout fishing in Colorado and spending time with his family. He took great pleasure in teaching his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members a variety of skills, including fishing and other outdoor activities.

Family and Legacy

Jack was a loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, a brother named Doug Boydston, a son-in-law named Jay Lindsey, and a grandchild named Brandon Smith.

Jack is survived by his four children: Janet Lindsey, Carole Kildiff, Denise Coward and husband Skip, and Kristi Blagg; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Final Thoughts

Jack Boydston will be remembered as a skilled carpenter, loving father and grandfather, and beloved member of his community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will live on through his family and the homes and buildings he constructed throughout Texas.

