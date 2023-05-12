Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jacklyn Zeman’s Cause of Death: Short Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacklyn Zeman, known for her iconic portrayal of nurse Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on the soap opera ‘General Hospital’, passed away on May 10, 2023, at the age of 70. Her family has now revealed that Zeman died after a brief battle with cancer. The news of her death came as a shock to her fans and co-stars, who took to social media to pay tribute to her. Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy Zee Gorden and Lacey Rose Gorden.

Born on March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman started classical ballet instruction at the age of 5 and graduated from high school at just 15 years old. She then received a scholarship to study dance at New York University. Zeman briefly worked as a Playboy Bunny in a Playboy Club in 1972 before turning her career steering to acting. She initially had small roles in ‘The Edge of the Night’ and ‘The Day That Music Died’ before winning her first major soap opera role on ‘One Life to Live’.

Zeman portrayed the role of Lana McLain in 49 episodes before landing her iconic role on ‘General Hospital’ as Bobbie Spencer in 1977. She appeared in 880 episodes of the soap opera and appeared on a regular basis until 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer, three in the supporting actress category and one in the lead actress category. She also had guest appearances on ‘Sledge Hammer’ and ‘Chicago Hope’. Most recently, she portrayed Sofia Madison in ‘The Bay’.

Zeman’s death was announced by Frank Valentini, the executive producer of ‘General Hospital’, on Twitter. Valentini wrote, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew.”

Zeman’s co-stars and friends paid tribute to her on social media. Actress Brooke Lewis Bellas said, “I am heartbroken by this news #JackieZeman was an #Icon & and an Inspiration to us forever #SoapOpera fanatics Goodnight #BobbieSpencer May you #RestInPeace .” Rick Springfield, who portrayed Dr Noah Drake on ‘General Hospital’, remembered Zeman as someone who had “only sweet things to say about everyone”. He told People, “Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me.”

Zeman’s legacy and impact on the entertainment industry will always be remembered. Her talent, kindness, and positivity will continue to inspire many, and she will always be remembered as one of the most iconic actresses in soap opera history.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Jacklyn Zeman die? ‘General Hospital’ star had short battle with cancer/