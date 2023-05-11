Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jacklyn Zeman’s Demise Under Investigation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away

Introduction

Jacklyn Zeman, a popular American Actress, passed away on May 10, 2023. She was best known for her role as Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital. With over 45 years on the show, she appeared in over 4,000 episodes, capturing the hearts of millions of viewers. She was also a talented stage actress, showcasing her skills in off-Broadway and community productions. Her death has deeply saddened her fans and friends, and the cause of her death was cancer.

Jacklyn Zeman Cause Of Death

Jacklyn Zeman passed away after a short battle with cancer. Executive Producer Frank Valentini shared the sad news through a tweet on May 10, 2023. He expressed his deep sorrow and announced the loss of his beloved Jackie. According to ABC News, no other details about her death have been released yet. Jackie’s presence will be greatly missed, but her incredible spirit will continue to live on through the memories shared by the cast and crew.

Jacklyn Zeman Death News

The news of Jacklyn Zeman’s passing was initially shared on Twitter by Frank Valentini, the Executive Producer of General Hospital, on behalf of the show. Since then, many others, including the media, have expressed condolences to her and her family. Her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the character Bobbie Spencer has left a lasting legacy. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and vibrant spirit.

Jacklyn Zeman Family Details

Jacklyn Zeman was born on March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, USA. Her father, Richard S. Zeman, worked as a systems engineer, and her mother, Rita Zeman-Rohlman, was a supervisor for a magazine. During her childhood, Zeman grew up in Bergenfield, New Jersey. At 15, she completed her high school education at Bergenfield High School. Afterward, she pursued her passion for dance and received a scholarship to study at New York University.

Zeman has been married three times in her life. Her first marriage was to Murray Kaufman, a well-known DJ nicknamed “Murray the K.” Her first marriage lasted from September 16, 1979, to 1981. Her second marriage was with Steve Gribbin from 1985 to 1986. Lastly, she married Glenn Gorden on February 14, 1988, and their marriage lasted until June 21, 2007. Zeman and Gorden have two daughters together. Cassidy Zee Gorden was born on September 16, 1990, and Lacey Rose Gorden was born on July 15, 1992.

Conclusion

Jacklyn Zeman’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry, particularly the General Hospital family. Her incredible talent and vibrant spirit will always be remembered by her fans and colleagues. The condolences of the General Hospital team go out to her loved ones, friends, and family, particularly her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. May she rest in peace.

