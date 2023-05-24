Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jaden Hullaby: Death, Age, Family, Career & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Football Player Jaden Hullaby Passes Away at 21

The sports community was left in shock and sadness as news broke out that former football player Jaden Hullaby has passed away at only 21 years old. The University of New Mexico and the University of Texas confirmed the news on Monday through their respective online platforms.

According to reports, Hullaby’s family was unable to track any of his devices, and he had been missing since Friday. He was last seen in Dallas, and the cause of his death remains unclear.

Hullaby played both tight end and running back for the University of New Mexico during the 2022 season. He then transferred to the University of Texas in 2020, where he played in two games. However, he left the school after redshirting in 2021.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, who briefly coached Hullaby during his time in Austin, expressed his condolences in a statement released on Monday evening. Sarkisian described Hullaby as an incredible person and someone they all enjoyed being around, coaching, and spending time with.

Hullaby was a Dallas native who attended Bishop Dunne High School, where he won a state title as a junior. He also graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School.

During his time at the University of New Mexico, Hullaby recorded 59 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for a total of 44 yards. After the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal.

Hullaby’s passing has left a deep impact on his family, friends, former teammates, and coaches. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and honor his memory.

Landon Hullaby, Jaden’s brother, wrote a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “Forever living through you big brudda. I love you so much, and I got you and the family forever. I swear, get your rest Ruler.”

The cause of Hullaby’s death remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing. The football community mourns the loss of a young athlete with so much potential and talent, and his legacy will always be remembered.

