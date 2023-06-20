Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jake Miller Funeral Visitation and Death Notice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jake Miller Obituary: Remembering a Life of Service

On June 17th, 2023, the community of Amarillo suffered a great loss with the passing of Jake Miller. His wife, Allex Miller, has shared with us that his death has left their hearts broken into a million pieces. Jake was a beloved member of the community, known for his infectious laugh and his dedication to serving others. He had worked as a police officer in Amarillo for many years, and his commitment to his job and his community was unwavering.

A Life of Service

Jake Miller was a man who lived his life in service to others. He was dedicated to his job as a police officer and worked tirelessly to keep his community safe. He was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and had a heart of gold. His commitment to service was evident in everything he did, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Family Man

Jake is survived by his wife, Allex Miller, and their two children, Kinsler and Theo. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply. He was always there for them, whether it was coaching his son’s little league team or helping his daughter with her homework. His family was the center of his world, and he will be greatly missed by them and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life

Jake’s funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillside Christian Church Northwest Campus. It will be a time to remember and celebrate his life and the impact he had on the community. His family and friends will be navigating the following days with great difficulty and will require our assistance during the next several weeks and months.

The Jake Miller Memorial Fund

In lieu of sending flowers, a “Jake Miller Memorial Fund” has been established at Amarillo National Bank. Donations can be made at any branch of the bank. If you are unable to contribute to the memorial account, please send a message to Ashley Leonard or myself, and we will see to it that the monies are sent to Allex.

A Final Goodbye

The passing of Jake Miller has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a man of service, a family man, and a friend to many. His impact on the community will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Jake.

Jake Miller death announcement Jake Miller obituary service Funeral visitation for Jake Miller Jake Miller memorial service Remembering Jake Miller: obituary archive

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Jake Miller Obituary, Death And Funeral Visitation – obituary archive/