Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jal Samadhi Claims 2 on Gota Ekadashi, Livelihood Affected

Tragic Incident in Jagatsinghpur District: Two Youths Drown in Devi River

In a tragic incident, two young men drowned in the Devi River in the Naugaon block of Jagatsinghpur district. The incident occurred when the two men were trying to cross the river, which was swollen due to heavy rainfall. Unfortunately, they were unable to make it to the other side and were swept away by the strong current.

The Rescue Mission

Local residents immediately raised an alarm and informed the authorities. A rescue mission was launched, and a team comprising of Shantanu Nayak, Vishwajit Rout, and Abhijit Das was sent to the location. They managed to rescue two individuals who were stuck in the middle of the river. However, by the time they reached the spot where the two young men had drowned, it was too late. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

An Unfortunate Incident at Balimela Reservoir

In a separate incident, nine-year-old Padmanee Kandulia lost her life in the Balimela Reservoir of Malkangiri district. The young girl was with her family when she fell into the reservoir and drowned. Her body was recovered after a search operation was launched by the local authorities.

Another Tragedy in the Same Area

At the same time, the news of another tragedy came in from the nearby Aali Brahmani River. Sixteen-year-old Naouria had drowned in the river due to a boating accident. The incident occurred when the boat she was travelling in capsized. Unfortunately, she could not be rescued in time and lost her life.

Conclusion

These incidents are a stark reminder of the dangers of water bodies during the monsoon season. While it is important to enjoy the natural beauty of our surroundings, it is equally crucial to exercise caution. We urge everyone to stay safe and avoid any unnecessary risks, especially during the rainy season.

News Source : Zee News

Source Link :ଗୋଟିଏ ଦିନରେ ଜଳ ସମାଧି ନେଲେ ୨, ଗାଧୋଇବା ବେଳେ ଚାଲିଗଲା ଜୀବନ/