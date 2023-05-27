Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jamaican Actress Leonie Forbes Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Jamaican Actress, Leonie Forbes, Dies at 85

The Jamaican entertainment industry has lost a true icon, as actress, presenter, and producer, Leonie Forbes, passed away on October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. The news of her passing was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a tweet where he praised Forbes for her remarkable career and contributions to Jamaican culture.

Forbes was born on June 14, 1937, in Kingston, Jamaica, where she attended Kingston High School and Excelsior College before pursuing further studies at Durham College of Commerce. After school, she worked as a typist at the University of the West Indies, and later for writer Barry Record, typing his works. In 1959, she began working as a radio presenter for the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation, where she showed immense talent and was awarded a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the UK.

Forbes spent six years at RADA, honing her skills in radio, television, and theater methods. She also worked as a screenwriter for BBC Caribbean and starred in shows such as Z-Cars, The Odd Man, Public Eye, and Hugh and I. In 1962, she made her acting debut with the title role in Lloyd Reckord’s film Bluebeard’s Ten Honeymoons.

After her time in the UK, Forbes returned to Jamaica in 1966 and continued to work with JBC. She lived in Australia from 1968 to 1970, where she appeared in several radio dramas for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and taught theater part-time. In 1972, she was appointed manager of JBC’s FM station, Radio Two, and in 1976 she was promoted to radio director.

Forbes went on to star in many local plays and films, as well as international productions such as Milk and Honey, The Orchid House, and Soul Survivor. In 1980, she was made an Officer of the Order of Distinction, a prestigious honor in Jamaica.

Forbes’ autobiography, Leonie: Her Autobiography, was published in August 2012, where she spoke about her love of entertaining and making people smile. She also noted how the industry had changed over the years, with performers now being compensated for their work.

On Twitter, many users paid tribute to Forbes, with some recalling the joy of meeting her in person. Forbes is survived by her husband, Dr. Keith Amiel, as well as four children and extended family.

Forbes’ passing is a great loss to the Jamaican entertainment industry, where she will be remembered for her talent, grace, and contributions to the country’s culture and art. May she rest in peace.

News Source : HIS Education

Source Link :Leonie Forbes A Jamaican Actress Passed Away At The Age Of 85/