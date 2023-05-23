Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Bryant of Heflin, Alabama Passes Away: Death Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Bryant Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

James “Jim” Thomas Bryant, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on May 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 3, 1944, in Heflin, Alabama, to Jasper and Virginia Bryant, Jim lived a full life filled with adventure, family, and learning.

A Life of Service and Adventure

Jim served in the United States Army for two periods and was stationed in both Germany and Korea. As a paratrooper, he loved the adrenaline rush that came with jumping out of airplanes and flying. After his time in the military, Jim worked as a District Supervisor at ITT Rayonier and Alachua County Public Works before retiring early.

Jim was also an avid adventurer who lacked any sense of fear. He was a cave diver and ocean diver who frequently dove in environments where he was in close proximity to sharks. He even ran a successful dive charter business with a friend from high school for several years. His eagerness to put himself in perilous situations and experience exciting new things knew no bounds.

A Love for Learning and Family

Jim was a voracious reader who always sought to further his knowledge, regardless of the subject matter. However, he had a particular passion for history. He enjoyed listening to music of many types, from Pavarotti to Cajun, and had a penchant for restoring vintage automobiles.

Despite his adventurous spirit, Jim was deeply committed to his family. He and his wife Mary “Libby” were married for 52 years and had a daughter named Pam (Robert) Johnson. Jim also had a granddaughter named Macey Johnson. He maintained a strong connection to his siblings, Helen Childers, Arthur (Diane) Bryant, and Jimmy E. Bryant, as well as his nieces and nephews in both Alabama and Florida.

A True Fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide

Anyone who knew Jim was aware of his undying devotion to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He could talk for hours about his favorite team and its legendary coach, Bear Bryant. His love for his team was a testament to his unwavering loyalty and passion.

Remembering Jim Bryant

Jim Bryant was a man of honor and unquestioned morality who lived a life filled with adventure, learning, and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the stories and memories shared by his loved ones.

