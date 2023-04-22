Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Danie Passes Away – Death Cause: Obituary

Remembering James Danie

A Life Well-Lived

James Danie Obituary, Death – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Royce Daniel, Jr. on April 20th, 2023, after a long and brave battle with cancer. James was born on October 15, 1956, in Mineral Wells, Texas to his loving parents, James Daniel and Erma Lee Lewis Daniel. He was their first child and brought them immense joy from the moment he arrived.

A Proud Service Member

After graduating high school, James joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country with honor during war time. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice.

A Multi-Talented Man

Throughout his life, James pursued many different career paths, including sales, ranching, welding, and mechanics. He had a wide range of skills and knowledge, but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his loved ones and enjoying the great outdoors through fishing, hunting, and exploring nature.

A Loving Family Man

James is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diann Daniel, his children Brendan Daniel, Charity Garland-Davis and her husband Brandon, and Coy Garland and his wife Deanna, as well as his grandchildren Cainan Daniel, Cambren Morrison, Emma Garland, and Wyatt Garland. He is also survived by his brother Bryan Daniel and his wife Melissa, his sisters Linda Choate, Judy Streun and her husband Donnie, Sherry Friddle, and Lela Gilstrap and her husband Burnie, his brother-in-law Sammy Streun, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Lasting Legacy

James was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Streun, and his brother Cambron Ray Daniel, who was the last remaining member of his family to pass away. We will miss James dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that he lived a full and meaningful life and left behind a lasting legacy through his loved ones and the memories we shared together.

Celebrating James’s Life

In memory of James, we are planning to gather at a later time and celebrate his life with activities like picking and mingling with one another.