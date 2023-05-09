Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Davidson: Death and Funeral Plans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Davidson Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Dedicated Historian

Early Life and Education

James “Jim” Sanborn Davidson, born on November 11, 1931, in Claremont, New Hampshire, was the only child of Milfred and Ruth Davidson. He was a graduate of Charlestown High School in 1949 and Saint Anselms College in 1953, where he received a BA in History, Summa Cum Laude.

Professional Career

Jim went on to earn a Master of Arts in History (1974) at the University of Kansas, with an Experienced Teacher Fellowship in 1966. His thesis was titled “Rutland, Vermont 1770-1791.” After his honorable discharge from the army in 1957, Jim taught high school, college, and graduate American history for over 30 years.

From 1982 until 1994, Jim served as Assistant and Registrar at Castleton State College. In 1976, Governor Deane C. Davis appointed him to the Vermont State Bi-Centennial Commission for the State and National American Revolution Bicentennial. Jim was a member of the Vermont Historical Society and the University of Vermont Center for Research for many years. He became a Vermont Academy of Arts and Sciences Fellow in 2007. Jim was also featured briefly on the History Channel and PBS’s History Detectives. He hosted the Rutland Historical Society’s “Historically Speaking” cable television series.

Legacy and Achievements

Jim was a charter member, three-time president, and volunteer curator of the Rutland Historical Society. In 2015, he received the national Individual Merit Award from the American Association of State and Local History in Louisville, KY. His 40 years of collecting, investigating, archiving, and documenting Rutland history earned him the award. Jim was also a minister at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Parish.

Personal Life

Jim met Helen Keane, a Notre Dame student in Manchester, NH, at St. Anselms, and they married on September 8, 1956. Together, they had two daughters, Monica (Jon) Keith of Pittsford and Martha (Dennis) Bennett of Westford, and five sons, Martin Davidson of Hydeville, Joel (Lisa) Davidson of Granville, NY, Daniel Davidson of Cranston, RI, Thomas (Deborah) Davidson of Andover, and Michael Davidson of Castleton. Jim is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements

Jim requested no calling hours. St. Peter’s Parish will have a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Evergreen Cemetery will bury them. Aldous Funeral Home handles arrangements.

Conclusion

James Davidson was a dedicated historian who spent his life documenting and preserving Vermont’s history. He was an accomplished writer, researcher, and educator who left a lasting impact on his community and beyond. We honor him for his contributions and send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :James Davidson Obituary, James Davidson Death And Funeral Plans – obituary note/