Dead – Death – Obituary News : James G. Watt, Reagan’s Interior Secretary, Passes Away at 85

James G. Watt: The Controversial Interior Secretary Who Favored Development over Environment

When James G. Watt was nominated as Secretary of the Interior by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, it immediately sparked opposition from environmental groups. Watt had a long history of advocating for the development of public lands and resources, and his appointment signaled a shift in the government’s approach to environmental policy.

Watt’s career in government began when he was appointed as a deputy with oversight for water and power resources by former Alaska Governor Walter J. Hickel, who became President Richard M. Nixon’s Interior Secretary. Later, in 1975, President Gerald R. Ford named him to the Federal Power Commission. During this time, Watt became a vocal proponent of the “Sagebrush Rebellion,” a movement in the western United States that sought regional control of public resources.

In 1977, Watt became the president and chief counsel of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a group created by Colorado brewer Joseph Coors to protect property rights. He filed numerous lawsuits challenging the environmental policies of the Interior Department, which he believed were overly restrictive and detrimental to development.

When Reagan nominated Watt for Interior Secretary, it was no surprise that his appointment was met with fierce opposition. Environmental groups were concerned that Watt’s pro-development stance would lead to the exploitation of public lands and resources. However, Watt was easily confirmed by the Senate after he insisted that controlled development of resources would strengthen the nation in an energy emergency.

During his tenure as Interior Secretary, Watt implemented policies that favored development over environmental protection. He opened up vast areas of public lands for oil and gas drilling, coal mining, and other forms of resource extraction. He also sought to weaken environmental regulations, arguing that they were overly burdensome and hindered economic growth.

Watt’s policies drew widespread criticism from environmentalists and others who believed that he was putting short-term economic gains ahead of long-term environmental sustainability. Some of his most controversial actions included proposing the sale of public lands to private developers, cutting funding for national parks and wildlife refuges, and proposing the elimination of the Endangered Species Act.

After leaving government, Watt worked as a lobbyist for builders seeking contracts from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 1995, he was charged with 25 counts of perjury and obstructing justice by a federal grand jury investigating fraud and influence-peddling during his lobbying at HUD. Although the felony charges were dropped, he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor and was sentenced to a $5,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

Despite his controversial legacy, Watt remained a staunch defender of his views on environmental policy. He co-wrote “The Courage of a Conservative” (1985, with Doug Weed), which outlined conservative political agendas. In 2001, when the administration of George W. Bush proposed drilling for oil on public lands to address the nation’s energy problems, Watt praised the approach being advanced by Vice President Dick Cheney, stating that it was similar to what he had advocated 20 years earlier.

In conclusion, James G. Watt’s tenure as Interior Secretary was marked by controversy and conflict. His pro-development policies were seen by many as a threat to the environment and a betrayal of the government’s duty to protect public lands for future generations. Although he remained a staunch defender of his views, his legacy remains a cautionary tale about the importance of balancing economic development with environmental protection.

News Source : Robert D. McFadden

Source Link :James G. Watt, Interior Secretary Under Reagan, Dies at 85/