Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Gendron Passes Away: A Tribute

James Gendron Obituary: Remembering Master Griz

We regret to inform you of the demise of James “Griz” Gendron, one of our senior students and master instructors. Master Griz, as he was affectionately known, has been with our institution for almost 25 years. Griz’s dedication to training and teaching over this time period made him a cultural legend among students.

A Legend in Tang Soo Do

Teaching beginners was his favorite part of the job since he could show them the ropes of Tang Soo Do in his own special style. He struck a balance between technical training and an appreciation of tradition and protocol.

Every single one of his students was special to him. His soul was even larger than his heart. Every time he taught, but especially when it was time to practice self-defense, a wide grin spread across his face.

A Devotion to Teaching

Apart from fishing tournaments and vacations, he never missed a teaching night. He made the salsa and took the photos for our school newspaper. All the incoming pupils felt instantly included and appreciated by him. For those of us who have been around for a while, his infectious enthusiasm and the push to apply our skills to live, realistic attacks during partner training will always stand out.

His legacy here at the university will be inextricably linked to the lives he changed via his teaching and the enthusiasm for education he shared with each and every one of his students. Griz enjoyed school more than anyone else and worked harder than everyone else.

Leaving a Legacy

His catchphrases or “Grizisms” will likewise live on in immortality. To say he would be sorely missed is an understatement, and I have no doubt that I will not be the only one to occasionally hear his indomitable Kihap as I continue to practice in the future.

His wife Tessa, their two black belt sons Earl and Lee, his grandchildren, and everyone of his family and friends have our deepest condolences.

