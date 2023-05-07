Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Gunn Reveals Pete Davidson’s GOTG VOL. 3 Cameo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Pete Davidson Makes a Cameo Appearance

Marvel fans were thrilled to see several familiar faces in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, and Jennifer Holland. However, director James Gunn recently revealed that another cast member from his recent DC Comics film, The Suicide Squad, made a brief cameo appearance in the Marvel movie.

In a behind-the-scenes photo shared on Twitter by Twitter Movies, Gunn can be seen posing with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Pete Davidson (Bupkis, SNL, Bodies Bodies Bodies), who played Blackguard in The Suicide Squad. According to Gunn, Davidson played one of The High Evolutionary’s guards who was taken out by Quill and Groot during a key third act action sequence.

While most of the guards were wearing helmets, Gunn teased that Davidson’s face may have been visible. He wrote in the caption, “With my pal Pete Davidson who showed up one day to hang out and to shoot a cameo (it’s in the movie, but you have to look closely to find him…)”

This unexpected crossover between Marvel and DC has left fans wondering if there will be more surprises in store for them in the future. However, for now, they can look forward to seeing the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy gang in their third outing.

According to the official synopsis, “In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.”

The synopsis continues, “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which features a star-studded cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

Kevin Feige serves as the producer, while Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith are the executive producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite space-faring heroes back in action. While Davidson’s cameo appearance may be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, it’s just another reason to keep an eye out for all the Easter eggs and surprises that Gunn has in store for Marvel fans.

News Source : MarkCassidy

Source Link :GOTG VOL. 3 Director James Gunn Reveals THE SUICIDE SQUAD Actor Pete Davidson’s Cameo With New BTS Photo/