Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Hardy’s Wife, Age, Wiki & Net Worth

Sir James Hardy Wife, Children

Sir James Gilbert Hardy, popularly known as James Hardy, was an Australian winemaker and businessman. He is best known for his yachting achievements. Currently, he is in the headlines because he passed away at the age of 90. James Hardy’s marital status was married. He was a married man. His widow’s name is Joan. They have two sons and their names are David and Richard.

He hasn’t shared much information about his married life with the media or on any social media. Whenever we find more information related to this topic then we update this article.

Sir James Hardy Age, Wiki

James Hardy was born on 20 November 1932 in Seacliff, Australia. He passed away at the age of 90. His zodiac sign was Scorpio. His educational background and qualification details are under review. He hasn’t shared much information about his early and personal life with the media or on any social media. Whenever we find more information related to this topic then we update this article.

Sir James Hardy Cause Of Death

James Hardy passed away at the age of 90. He passed away due to natural causes.

Sir James Hardy Parents, Siblings

James Hardy’s parents’ names are Thomas Mayfield Hardym (Father) and Eileen Hardy (Mother). His parents’ professions are under review. He was one of four children who was born to his parents. His siblings’ names and their careers are under review. He hasn’t shared much information about his family with the media or on any social media. Whenever we find more information related to this topic then we update this article.

Sir James Hardy Net Worth 2023

Based on the information available on the internet, James Hardy’s net worth was approximately $1-5 Million USD. By profession, he was an Australian winemaker and businessman.

Sir James Hardy Nationality, Ethnicity

James Hardy’s nationality was Australian, and his ethnicity is under review.

Sir James Hardy Height, Weight

James Hardy’s height and weight are under review. Whenever we find more information related to this topic then we update this article.

Social Media

No information is available about Sir James Hardy’s social media accounts.

