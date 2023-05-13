Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Nibbe Passes Away Unexpectedly – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Nibbe: A Life Cut Too Short

On August 31, 2010, the world lost a wonderful young man when James M. Nibbe, aged 26, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. James was born on October 30, 1983, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Mervin and Karen Nibbe.

Early Life and Education

James graduated from Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School in 2002, and went on to attend Minnesota West Community College’s Jackson Campus, where he earned his diploma. Throughout his high school and college years, James worked for Hank and Jan, learning the ins and outs of their business and developing a strong work ethic that would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Professional Life

In October 2005, James began working as an apprentice electrician for Maple River Electric, a job he loved and excelled at. He remained with the company until his untimely passing.

Personal Life

On May 24, 2008, James married his beloved Jennifer L. Gilman. Together, they shared a love of the outdoors, spending many happy hours fishing, hunting, kayaking, and playing sand volleyball. James was also an avid golfer and a member of the Garden City Rod and Gun Club, the Minnesota Pheasant, Inc.-Blue Earth County Chapter, the Future Farmers of America, and the Ducks Unlimited Lake Crystal Chapter.

But above all, James cherished the time he spent with his family. He was a loving son, stepbrother, stepfather, brother, uncle, and spouse, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

The Funeral Ceremony

James’s funeral ceremony was held on September 8, 2010, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Crystal. The Reverend Debbie King Quale presided over the event, which was attended by family, friends, and loved ones. Guests were welcomed by the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on September 7, and a viewing was held at Lake Crystal Mortuary before the ceremony.

James was laid to rest at Amboy’s Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in James’s memory to the Blue Earth County Chapter of Minnesota Pheasant Inc.

A Life Cut Too Short

James Nibbe was a kind, loving, and generous young man, who touched the lives of everyone he met. His passing was a shock to all who knew him, and his memory continues to be cherished by those who loved him. Though his life was brief, James made an indelible mark on the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

