Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Pepper, Owner of Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Passes Away at 68

Southwest Florida Restaurant Legend Jimmy P Passes Away at 68

Southwest Florida mourns the loss of James Lee Pepper, popularly known as Jimmy P, the founding proprietor of family-owned butcher shops and restaurants. He passed away on May 8 after a three-month battle with cancer. Jimmy P had a deep passion for serving others and his establishments were deeply personal to him. He was 68.

Jimmy P’s Legacy

Jimmy P’s butcher shop and restaurants, owned by James Pepper, Jr. and his wife Crystal, have been a staple in the Naples and Bonita Springs area for over two decades. The family-owned business is popularly known for providing the best cuts of Wagyu steaks, exotic game meats, and heritage brands, in addition to high-end traditional cuts. Jimmy P’s was also among the first Naples retailers to create a national presence online for shipping its cuts across America. The two steakhouse restaurants created by Jimmy P, called Jimmy P’s Charred, are still packed with patrons daily.

A Family Man and an Automobile Enthusiast

Jimmy P was a family guy who loved nothing more than his children and grandchildren. Besides his family, he had a strong passion for automobiles. He was known to be a car enthusiast and loved talking to his customers about their cars. Jimmy P’s was a family-owned business where people came not only to buy the best cuts of meat but also to converse with Jimmy Sr. and his staff about anything from cooking his prized steaks to talking about their kids and grandkids.

Expanding the Business

Jimmy P started his first butcher shop in Naples in 1985, which was a luxury purveyor of certified Wagyu, exotic game meats, and heritage brands in addition to high-end traditional cuts. In the last decade, the business expanded with the opening of Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop & Cafe, tucked off Bernwood Drive and near U.S. 41 and Old 41 Road, in 2017. A second Jimmy P’s Charred opened in 2019 in Bonita. The legacy of Jimmy P’s will be carried on by James Pepper, Jr. and his wife Crystal.

A Grieving Community

Grant Phelan, the owner of Two Fillets, the fish-cow mashup in North Naples, was a purveyor to Jimmy P. He met Jimmy when he was 15 years old. He said, “Jimmy was an incredible family man whose passion for serving others through his establishments was deeply personal and something every restaurateur tried to emulate. The entire Phelan family grieves with the Pepper family. We will continue to honor his legacy in Southwest Florida by leaving visitors and locals with incredible dining experiences.”

Final Thoughts

Jimmy P was a legend in Southwest Florida, and his legacy will continue to live on through his family-owned business. His love for his family, automobiles, and serving others was evident in everything he did. Jimmy P’s butcher shop and restaurants will always be remembered for providing the best cuts of meat and creating unforgettable dining experiences. The entire community mourns the loss of Jimmy P and sends their condolences to his family and friends.

News Source : Diana Biederman

Source Link :Butcher shop & restaurant owner James Pepper of Jimmy P’s dies at 68/