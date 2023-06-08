Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Watt, Former Interior Secretary, Passes Away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James G. Watt, the former Interior Secretary under President Ronald Reagan, died on May 27 at the age of 85. Watt was known for his controversial tenure, where he battled environmentalists and advocated for the development of public lands, including oil, coal, and gas leases. He was also known for his inflammatory remarks that ultimately led to his resignation in 1983. Despite his criticisms, Watt was celebrated by some on the political right for his unwavering commitment to his mission.

Watt was born in Lusk, Wyoming, in 1938, and grew up in an oil and ranching town. His father was a lawyer, and his mother pushed him to gain a variety of experiences in his youth, from digging ditches to working as a short-order cook. Watt’s talent in athletics, academics, and popularity at his high school earned him the titles of class valedictorian and prom king, and he married his prom queen in 1957 at the age of 19. He graduated from the University of Wyoming’s College of Commerce and Industry in 1960 and received a law degree from the university in 1962.

Watt’s political career began as a legislative assistant and counsel to U.S. Sen. Milward Simpson (R-Wyo.), the father of future U.S. Sen. Alan K. Simpson (R-Wyo.). In the late 1960s, he worked for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on matters involving natural resources and environmental regulation. He later joined the Interior Department, where he served as deputy assistant secretary for water and power resources and chief of the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation before President Gerald Ford named him to the Federal Power Commission in 1975.

After serving in the Interior Department during the Nixon and Ford administrations, Watt helped found the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a nonprofit law firm funded by business executives, including Joseph Coors Sr. The foundation was established to fight in the courts against bureaucrats and no-growth advocates who challenge individual liberties and economic freedoms. Watt and his colleagues pushed to open public lands to energy exploration and sought to limit the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

When he took office as interior secretary, Watt invited committed environmentalists on the staff to “seek opportunities elsewhere.” He moved quickly to grant oil, gas, and coal leases on public land, to increase offshore drilling, to stop the expansion of national parks and to reduce federal regulation of strip-mining. Watt’s tenure was met with strong opposition from environmentalists, who regarded him as a catastrophe for their cause. William Turnage, the director of the Wilderness Society, declared Mr. Watt the “worst thing that ever happened to America.” Another environmental activist remarked that making him interior secretary was “like hiring a fox to guard the chickens.”

Watt’s conflict with environmentalists was one of long standing. He accused them of having “poisoned the press” against him even before he took office, and he compared the conservation movement to Nazism and communism. He drew widespread ridicule when he moved to ban rock music from the 1983 Independence Day celebration on the National Mall in Washington, saying that rock bands attract the “wrong element” to what should be a wholesome family event. He did not explicitly mention the Beach Boys, but they had performed at previous July 4 events, and the group became the focus of outrage over Watt’s pronouncement. President Reagan presented him with a plaster foot bearing a bullet hole to humorously—but unambiguously—convey the message that he had shot himself in the foot.

Months later, Watt referred to a coal leasing commission as including “every kind of mix you can have,” remarking that “I have a Black, I have a woman, two Jews and a cripple.” He apologized to the panel members and to the president for his “morally offensive” comment. Amid burgeoning criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill who saw Watt as an election liability, he resigned effective November 1983.

After his tenure as interior secretary, Watt did consulting work, including for clients who sought and ultimately obtained funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-income housing projects in multiple states. Mr. Watt’s work, in particular, his reliance on contacts at HUD in the service of his clients, drew scrutiny in an independent counsel investigation into influence-peddling at the department during the Reagan administration. He was charged in a 25-count felony indictment in 1995 with lying to Congress, a federal grand jury, and the FBI in the course of the investigation. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of attempting to mislead a grand jury.

In conclusion, James G. Watt was an influential figure in American politics, known for his controversial tenure as interior secretary and his unwavering commitment to his mission. Despite his criticisms, Watt was celebrated by some on the political right for his dedication to his cause. He will be remembered as a polarizing figure in American history.

News Source : Emily Langer

Source Link :James Watt, combative interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85/