Dead – Death – Obituary News : James Zipprian Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Zipprian Motorcycle Accident: Obituary and Cause of Death

The unexpected death of James Zipprian in a motorcycle accident shocked his friends and family. Zipprian was a 31-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, and the owner and founder of TX Marine Solutions LLC. He was also a graduate of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

James Zipprian’s Motorcycle Crash

News of James Zipprian’s death went viral after he was involved in a motorcycle accident. Further details regarding his accident are yet to be shared as official media is yet to cover the information. However, many believe that James may have died from the injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on May 27, 2023.

James Zipprian’s Obituary and Funeral Services

James Zipprian’s obituary has already been shared on Facebook by his family, and they have already given details regarding his funeral and memorial services. According to the statement released by family members, James’s funeral will be held on Saturday morning (June 3) at 10 a.m. at the Beck Funeral Home. Viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. before the service. Likewise, a funeral service will be held on Sunday at a time to be determined at the Seaside Funeral Home.

James Zipprian’s Wikipedia and Age

James Zipprian was a 31-year-old from Austin, Texas. According to his Facebook bio, he was from Corpus Christi, Texas. Additionally, Zipprian was the owner and founder of TX Marine Solutions LLC. His Bio Linkedin shows that he also worked as an inside sales representative at Arrive Logistics, where he has been a partner since October 2020. Prior to that, James worked as a service advisor at Freightliner of Austin.

From February 2017 to October 2020, he was the production operator for Polk Productions. As for James’s educational background, he attended Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and graduated with an associate’s degree in agricultural business and management in 2012. Moreover, Zipprian was an experienced personality as he worked in various companies. As of August 2021, he also worked at South Austin Marine. Other than that, James was a family member and he used to spend most of his quality time with them.

Final Thoughts

The death of James Zipprian in a motorcycle accident is a tragedy. His family and friends are mourning his loss, and tributes to the deceased soul are pouring in on social media. We offer our sincere condolences to James’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

James Zipprian motorcycle accident James Zipprian death James Zipprian obituary James Zipprian memorial James Zipprian funeral

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :James Zipprian Motorcycle Accident: Death And Obituary/